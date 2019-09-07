Barcelona President Insists Club Never Considered Player-Plus-Cash Deals to Re-Sign Neymar

By 90Min
September 07, 2019

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu claims the club did not offer any of their players in a potential part-exchange to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

The reigning La Liga champions were wrapped up in the biggest transfer story of the entire summer as they explored ways of re-signing Neymar, although it's since been suggested that the whole saga was simply a PR stunt to appease fans.

Bartomeu has admitted the club entered talks with Paris Saint-Germain as they looked to re-sign the Brazil international this summer, but stressed rumours of a potential player-plus-cash deal are far from the truth.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

"Barça had already planned their squad, but the opportunity to sign Neymar was one that came up in the market," Bartomeu said, quoted by the club's official website. "His signing was an extra; it wasn't planned.

“Barça never offered our players. It was PSG who asked for them in the negotiations. The deal didn't go through because the club could not meet PSG's demands."

Bartomeu also admitted Matthijs de Ligt was a target over the summer, but countered by praising youth stars Riqui Puig, Carles Pérez and Ansu Fati following their progression into the first-team squad.

The recent revelations surrounding a clause in Lionel Messi's contract which allows him to walk away for free were also confirmed by Barcelona's president.

"Leo Messi has a contract through to the 2020/21 season, but the player is able to leave Barça before the final season," he added.

"It's the same case as with the final contracts that Xavi, Puyol and Iniesta had. They are players who deserve that liberty, and we shouldn't worry, as they are very committed to Barça."

