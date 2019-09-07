Carles Puyol Set for Barcelona Homecoming as Club Offer Management Role

Legendary Barcelona defender Carles Puyol is poised to take up a role as the club's sporting manager this month.

The 41-year-old made a total of 593 appearances for La Blaugrana during his 15-year career with the first team, whilst also amassing a century of caps for Spain.





He retired in 2014, but is now set to return to the Barça family in a position which will see him work alongside director of football and former teammate Eric Abidal.

DANI POZO/GettyImages

Puyol was a cult hero at Camp Nou for his ferocious, fearless performances, as well as his distinctive long and shaggy hair.

Discussing rumours that the centre-back was set to take on the aforementioned role, president Josep Bartomeu told the official team website that: "We are talking with him and we would very much like him to return to Barça.

"He has a lot to offer the club and is very clear about the concept of football and organisation. In addition, he has also been training over the past few years. It isn't an emergency, but it is necessary that the position of Barça general manager is covered."

Should a deal be struck between Barcelona and Puyol, the latter's duties will likely include managing relations with the media and organising promotional events, whilst also acting as an ambassador for the side.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

It's welcome news for the Catalans following a testing start to 2019/20, Ernesto Valverde's men picking up just one La Liga victory so far. They lost 1-0 on opening night at Athletic Club, before a late Roberto Torres penalty held them to a 1-1 draw at Osasuna last time out.