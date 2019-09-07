Chelsea Set to Offer New Long-Term Contract to Full Back Emerson Palmieri

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri is set to be rewarded with a new contract at Stamford Bridge after impressing new manager Frank Lampard in the opening weeks of the season.

The 25-year-old moved to west London from Roma in an £18m deal last year, dropping in and out of the squad as Emerson battled for a place in the starting lineup alongside Marcos Alonso.

The Italy international has been an ever-present for Chelsea this season and La Gazzetta dello Sport's Nicolo Schira claims talks are now ongoing as the club looks to tie Emerson down to a new five-year deal.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

As well as bonuses, Emerson will pocket €5m a season (roughly £87k per week) in wages as part of the new agreement.

The Brazil-born full-back was one of the stars of Chelsea's Europa League final win over Arsenal last season and has stayed at the top of the pecking order ever since, while Alonso has made just one substitute appearances this season.

Growing up in his hometown Santos academy - who've also produced the likes of Neymar, Robinho and Pelé - Emerson's first chance in Europe came during a loan spell with Palermo in 2014, alongside Paulo Dybala.

He returned to Italy the following season, this time spending 18 months on loan at Roma before the Giallorossi made the move permanent for under £2m.

Chelsea is working to renew #Emerson Palmeri until 2024. Blues have offered to him a wages of €5M plus bonuses a year. Talks ongoing. #transfers #CFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 6, 2019

Emerson made 47 appearances for the club before eventually being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Eusebio Di Francesco, especially following the arrival of former Manchester City star Aleksandar Kolarov.

He's made 39 appearances since moving to Chelsea last January, scoring his only goal for the Blues in a 2-1 win away at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last season.