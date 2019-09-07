Christian Pulisic Set for Early Return at Chelsea After Deciding to Cut Short International Duty

Christian Pulisic will return to Chelsea ahead of schedule after cutting his international break short to help boost preparations ahead of their trip to Wolves next week.

The 20-year-old featured for the United States in their 3-0 defeat to Mexico in the early hours of Saturday morning and was due to feature once again for Gregg Berhalter's side against Uruguay on Wednesday.

But Yahoo Sports claims Pulisic is among five United States players who will return to their clubs early this week, as well as stars John Brooks and Zack Steffen.

Jeff Zelevansky/GettyImages

Sean Johnson and Alfredo Morales will also return to domestic action following their defeat to Mexico, where Javier Hernández, Erick Gutiérrez and Uriel Antuna - who like Steffen is out on loan from parent club Manchester City - scored without reply.

Chelsea's third most expensive player is still facing an uncertain future in Frank Lampard's starting lineup this season, even though he's started their last four games across all competitions already.

Willian's recovery and Callum Hudson-Odoi's imminent return will make places harder to come by at Stamford Bridge, but returning from the international break earlier than expected will give Pulisic a fantastic chance to feature once again next week.

Christian Pulisic was asked who is the better player, him or Mexican star Hirving Lozano, and the #USMNT star had a hilarious response to the comparison to the #ElTri standout: pic.twitter.com/JiOs3fSpNZ — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) September 4, 2019

The former Borussia Dortmund star was originally due to arrive back at Cobham just three days before Chelsea's trip to Wolves, off the back of a 10-hour flight from the Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

During his opening five appearances for the club, Pulisic has been able to set up two of Chelsea's eight goals in the Premier League and UEFA Super Cup.