England hosts Bulgaria on Saturday hoping to maintain a 100% record in Group A. The Three Lions are currently joint leaders alongside the Czech Republic, but could claim an outright lead at the summit if this weekend’s results go in their favor. They have yet to drop a point in their 2020 European Championship qualification campaign.

Bulgaria—who is yet to win in qualifying—travels to Wembley Stadium in London attempting to improve a fairly miserable record. Not only has the nation never beaten the Three Lions on their own soil, but they've also scored just a solitary goal in five visits. What's even more daunting is the fact almost 51 years have passed since Georgi Asparoukhov netted to initially put Bulgaria ahead at Wembley, before Geoff Hurst equalized in a 1–1 draw in December 1968.

England coach Gareth Southgate will be confident in upholding that unbeaten home record against the Lions. Bulgaria is seven games without a win and have already dropped points against the Czech Republic, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov must do without the talents of Todor Nedelev, Georgi Kostadinov and Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski, each of whom are absent for the trip to London. Saturday's visitors have scored their last seven goals via six different players, though it appears that's down to not having a recognized, consistent threat, as opposed to weapons across the XI.

England leads Group A with a monstrous advantage in goal difference despite having played fewer games than their pool rivals and anything but a home victory on Saturday would stun.