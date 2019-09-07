Euro 2020 Qualifying Roundup: France & Portugal Win Big as Kane Nets Hat-Trick for England

England cruised to a 4-0 win over Bulgaria, whilst France, Portugal and Ukraine all eased to victories on a night which provided no real shocks in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Harry Kane bagged a hat-trick for the Three Lions - two from the penalty spot - as England eased past Bulgaria in Group A. Raheem Sterling grabbed England's other goal, and Gareth Southgate's men warmed up nicely for their sterner test against Kosovo on Tuesday evening.

Delighted to score a hat trick for @england! Great performance from the boys! Ready for Tuesday 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/vzpH19LaoO — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 7, 2019

Kosovo earned a vital 2-1 win over rivals Czech Republic, and they go into Tuesday's clash with England only a point behind Kane and the gang.

In Group B, Portugal came through a tricky test away in Serbia, beating the home side 4-2 in an enthralling match.

Goals from midfielder William Carvalho and winger Goncalo Guedes put the Euro 2016 champions ahead in Serbia, before Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic pulled one back for the hosts. Late strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva meant that the away side clinched a crucial three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an incredible 89 international goals.



His Portugal record since late 2010 is 66 goals in 78 games.



That's the same number of international goals as Lionel Messi has scored in his 14-year Argentina career. — bet365 (@bet365) September 7, 2019

Portugal's win moved the Nations League champions into second place, behind runaway leaders Ukraine. Football icon and current manager Andriy Shevchenko saw his side ease to a 3-0 win away at Lithuania, Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko opening the scoring in the seventh minute.

France comfortably beat Albania 4-1, despite the best efforts of Antoine Griezmann, who crashed his first-half penalty against the Albanian crossbar.

A brace from Kingsley Coman, a lovely finish by Olivier Giroud, and a late fourth from Jonathan Ikone rounded off the scoring for Les Blues.

Olivier Giroud has now scored more goals for France than:



David Trezeguet

Zinedine Zidane

Antoine Griezmann

Karim Benzema

Eric Cantona

Franck Ribery

Nicolas Anelka #Euro2020Q pic.twitter.com/Bj5oiF82iW — Akara boy (@iamakaraboy) September 7, 2019

Elsewhere in Group H, Iceland hammered Moldova 3-0 in a commanding performance, and Turkey snatched a 1-0 win with a 89th minute winner against Andorra to go joint-top with France and Iceland.