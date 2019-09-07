Euro 2020 Qualifying Roundup: France & Portugal Win Big as Kane Nets Hat-Trick for England

England cruised to a 4-0 win over Bulgaria, whilst France, Portugal and Ukraine all eased to victories on a night which provided no real shocks in Euro 2020 qualifying.
Harry Kane bagged a hat-trick for the Three Lions - two from the penalty spot - as England eased past Bulgaria in Group A. Raheem Sterling grabbed England's other goal, and Gareth Southgate's men warmed up nicely for their sterner test against Kosovo on Tuesday evening.
Delighted to score a hat trick for @england! Great performance from the boys! Ready for Tuesday 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/vzpH19LaoO— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 7, 2019
Kosovo earned a vital 2-1 win over rivals Czech Republic, and they go into Tuesday's clash with England only a point behind Kane and the gang.
FT' #Kosovo 🇽🇰2:1🇨🇿 #Czechia— Kosovan Football 🇽🇰 (@kosovanfooty_) September 7, 2019
Group Leaders. 1️⃣
Unbeaten in 15 matches. 1️⃣5️⃣
Yes, Kosovo 🇽🇰🇽🇰🇽🇰🇽🇰#KOSCZE pic.twitter.com/8P0qswq6qN
In Group B, Portugal came through a tricky test away in Serbia, beating the home side 4-2 in an enthralling match.
Goals from midfielder William Carvalho and winger Goncalo Guedes put the Euro 2016 champions ahead in Serbia, before Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic pulled one back for the hosts. Late strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva meant that the away side clinched a crucial three points.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an incredible 89 international goals.— bet365 (@bet365) September 7, 2019
His Portugal record since late 2010 is 66 goals in 78 games.
That's the same number of international goals as Lionel Messi has scored in his 14-year Argentina career.
Portugal's win moved the Nations League champions into second place, behind runaway leaders Ukraine. Football icon and current manager Andriy Shevchenko saw his side ease to a 3-0 win away at Lithuania, Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko opening the scoring in the seventh minute.
France comfortably beat Albania 4-1, despite the best efforts of Antoine Griezmann, who crashed his first-half penalty against the Albanian crossbar.
A brace from Kingsley Coman, a lovely finish by Olivier Giroud, and a late fourth from Jonathan Ikone rounded off the scoring for Les Blues.
Olivier Giroud has now scored more goals for France than:— Akara boy (@iamakaraboy) September 7, 2019
David Trezeguet
Zinedine Zidane
Antoine Griezmann
Karim Benzema
Eric Cantona
Franck Ribery
Nicolas Anelka #Euro2020Q pic.twitter.com/Bj5oiF82iW
Elsewhere in Group H, Iceland hammered Moldova 3-0 in a commanding performance, and Turkey snatched a 1-0 win with a 89th minute winner against Andorra to go joint-top with France and Iceland.