Euro 2020 Qualifying Roundup: France & Portugal Win Big as Kane Nets Hat-Trick for England

By 90Min
September 07, 2019

England cruised to a 4-0 win over Bulgaria, whilst France, Portugal and Ukraine all eased to victories on a night which provided no real shocks in Euro 2020 qualifying. 

Harry Kane bagged a hat-trick for the Three Lions - two from the penalty spot - as England eased past Bulgaria in Group A. Raheem Sterling grabbed England's other goal, and Gareth Southgate's men warmed up nicely for their sterner test against Kosovo on Tuesday evening. 

Kosovo earned a vital 2-1 win over rivals Czech Republic, and they go into Tuesday's clash with England only a point behind Kane and the gang. 

In Group B, Portugal came through a tricky test away in Serbia, beating the home side 4-2 in an enthralling match. 

Goals from midfielder William Carvalho and winger Goncalo Guedes put the Euro 2016 champions ahead in Serbia, before Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic pulled one back for the hosts. Late strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva meant that the away side clinched a crucial three points.

Portugal's win moved the Nations League champions into second place, behind runaway leaders Ukraine. Football icon and current manager Andriy Shevchenko saw his side ease to a 3-0 win away at LithuaniaManchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko opening the scoring in the seventh minute. 

France comfortably beat Albania 4-1, despite the best efforts of Antoine Griezmann, who crashed his first-half penalty against the Albanian crossbar. 

A brace from Kingsley Coman, a lovely finish by Olivier Giroud, and a late fourth from Jonathan Ikone rounded off the scoring for Les Blues. 

Elsewhere in Group H, Iceland hammered Moldova 3-0 in a commanding performance, and Turkey snatched a 1-0 win with a 89th minute winner against Andorra to go joint-top with France and Iceland. 

