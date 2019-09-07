Frank Lampard Forced Into U-Turn Over Chelsea's Loan Policy Ahead of FIFA Clampdown

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has overhauled the club's policy on loaning out players this season ahead of new FIFA sanctions on lending players next year.

The club sent a staggering 41 players away from west London on short-term deals last season, something which has already been slashed to 27 as new boss Lampard looks to offer youth stars a chance at Stamford Bridge.

The Daily Mail hints that Chelsea's sudden change might not just be Lampard's doing, however, as FIFA are discussing plans to completely overhaul the loaning system across the board ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As of next year, draft proposals state that teams will only be able to send a maximum of eight players out on loan in an attempt to avoid bigger clubs simply stockpiling players.

Chelsea went some way into restoring order to their first-team over the summer as Tomas Kalas, Ola Aina and Kasey Palmer were all sold off, while former loanees Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are now cemented in Lampard's senior squad.

Tiémoué Bakayoko has returned to former club Monaco on a season-long loan while Ethan Ampadu has joined Leipzig, but they've still maintained their relationship with Vitesse Arnhem by sending Jamal Blackman and Charly Musonda to Holland.

Tiemoue Bakayoko heading back to Monaco on loan from Chelsea. Sometimes transfers just don't work out. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 31, 2019

Chelsea's current transfer ban has left all attention on potential incomings next season, but they'll still be keen to sell as much deadwood as possible to avoid breaching FIFA's new rules with their loan system.