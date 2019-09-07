Joan Jordan Admits He Almost Joined a Premier League Club This Summer Amid West Ham Links

By 90Min
September 07, 2019

Sevilla summer signing Joan Jordan has revealed he was close to joining a Premier League club in the summer transfer window but opted to sign with Los Hispalenses instead.

West Ham were previously linked with the midfielder but had already secured the signing of Pablo Fornals by the time Jordan joined Sevilla.

Premier League giants Arsenal were also said to be interested in the 25-year-old as a replacement for the now Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey but both clubs missed out.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

In quotes carried by Estadio Deportivo, the former Eibar midfielder stated: "When Sevilla called me, I knew that I wanted to come, I had almost done it with a team from the Premier League that made a lot more money, but my family, my wife and my parents were betting on this, especially my father. 


"I didn’t care about the rest of the teams and what they offered me, I wanted to come to Sevilla. I want to grow at all levels and here I am.”

Back in June, Marca claimed the club in question was West Ham, alleging that they were extremely keen on signing the midfielder from Eibar.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

The Spaniard eventually sealed a €14m move to Sevilla, leaving Arsenal and West Ham to pursue their other transfer targets.


Regardless of the speculation, both Premier League clubs managed to find alternatives to Jordan, as Arsenal brought in Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and West Ham sealed the deal for Fornals.

