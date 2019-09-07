Juventus Eye Tottenham Duo Christian Eriksen & Toby Alderweireld on Free Transfers

Juventus are looking to poach Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham next summer as both players enter the final year of their contracts in north London.

Eriksen was heavily linked with a move away during the most recent transfer window but the likes of Real Madrid ultimately never came calling, forcing the Dane into his last 12 months at the club with little sign of a new deal being agreed.

Alderweireld is another first-team regular who is entering his last season with the club, and the Daily Mail reports that both players are already attracting interest from Italy's free transfer specialists Juventus.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri's side will face competition most notably for Eriksen's signature, but they'll hope their generous wages and signing bonus will be enough to convince him of a move, just like it has in the past with the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Emre Can and Sami Khedira.

Although Alderweireld is also a target for other clubs - notably Antonio Conte's Inter, who have already contacted the player - Juventus will have the elite club pedigree to force their way to the front of the queue for his signature.

I Bianconeri struggled to slim their squad down this summer and as a result left Mario Mandžukić and Can out of their squad for the Champions League this season.

Although Juventus would like to add both Eriksen and Alderweireld to their ranks, Sarri will be under a lot of pressure to offload some players.

Alderweireld's centre back partner Jan Vertonghen is another player who will be free to leave Tottenham next summer, but the 32-year-old is struggling to attract the same level of attention.