Juventus Eye Tottenham Duo Christian Eriksen & Toby Alderweireld on Free Transfers

By 90Min
September 07, 2019

Juventus are looking to poach Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham next summer as both players enter the final year of their contracts in north London.

Eriksen was heavily linked with a move away during the most recent transfer window but the likes of Real Madrid ultimately never came calling, forcing the Dane into his last 12 months at the club with little sign of a new deal being agreed.

Alderweireld is another first-team regular who is entering his last season with the club, and the Daily Mail reports that both players are already attracting interest from Italy's free transfer specialists Juventus.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri's side will face competition most notably for Eriksen's signature, but they'll hope their generous wages and signing bonus will be enough to convince him of a move, just like it has in the past with the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Emre Can and Sami Khedira.

Although Alderweireld is also a target for other clubs - notably Antonio Conte's Inter, who have already contacted the player - Juventus will have the elite club pedigree to force their way to the front of the queue for his signature.

I Bianconeri struggled to slim their squad down this summer and as a result left Mario Mandžukić and Can out of their squad for the Champions League this season. 

Although Juventus would like to add both Eriksen and Alderweireld to their ranks, Sarri will be under a lot of pressure to offload some players.

Alderweireld's centre back partner Jan Vertonghen is another player who will be free to leave Tottenham next summer, but the 32-year-old is struggling to attract the same level of attention.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message