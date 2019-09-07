Liverpool Duo Expected to Miss Out on England's Starting Lineup for Bulgaria Clash

Liverpool stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both set to miss out on Gareth Southgate's England starting XI against Bulgaria on Saturday.

The duo will not start as manager Southgate will prefer the duo of Kieran Trippier and Ross Barkley, leaving the Champions League winners to watch on from the bench.

England face Bulgaria in their UEFA Euro qualifiers as they look to extend their 100% record but Liverpool fans had been hoping that Southgate would start Oxlade-Chamberlain in a bid to improve his fitness.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Athletic claim Southgate will start Trippier over Alexander-Arnold following his good start at Atletico Madrid as well as the trio of Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley and Declan Rice in midfield, leaving no space for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

With Chamberlain suffering an injury in pre-season and looking to get some minutes under his belt, this was his perfect opportunity to help him get back to his best.

He will perhaps get a chance to play the whole match in the Three Lions' next fixture which is against Kosovo on Tuesday but it is frustrating for the Reds that they haven't given the midfielder a starting berth.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Added frustration comes in as Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley gets the nod ahead of the 26-year-old despite having had a poor start to the campaign with the Blues.

For Alexander-Arnold, it is helpful for the Reds that he will not start as it will give him a much-needed rest ahead of what will be a very difficult September for Jurgen Klopp's men.