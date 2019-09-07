Man City Premier League Month in Review: August - Best Player, Worst Performance & Overall Rating

With the international break well and truly here, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City can take a step back and have a look at where things have gone so dreadfully wrong.

Ten points from 12?! Two points off leaders Liverpool?! What is the matter with them! Sergio Aguero leading the Golden Boot standings with just the six goals from four games?! Something must be up.

In all seriousness, Manchester City have been flying, scoring goals for fun and swatting teams aside. The only blip on their resume is a home draw against Spurs, a game they somehow didn't win.

Reaffirming their title of Premier League favourites, let's see in more detail how they fared in the month of August.

Best Player

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

There were a number of candidates for this crown. Aguero, Raheem Sterling, David Silva to name a few.





However, it is impossible to look past the genius that is Kevin De Bruyne . The Premier League's best player since the departure of Eden Hazard, De Bruyne's ability to drive at defences and whip in crosses make him a nightmare to play against.





The Belgian has five assists and one goal in his first four games. The record number of assists in a season is 20 by the great Thierry Henry. However, it would be very tough to say that KDB won't break that record this season, especially with the startling attack around him. He just needs to stay fit.





What a player.

Worst Player

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Baring in mind every City player has been pretty good, I'd say VAR has been their worst 'player'.





If it wasn't for that meddling technology, City would have have had a 100% record, and a thrilling last minute win against Spurs courtesy of Gabriel Jesus.





The fact that I've had to say VAR sums up just how good they have been so far.

Best Performance

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Every Manchester City performance this season has been a good one, but their opening game demolition of West Ham was pretty impressive.

No early season cobwebs, no rustiness, back to business for the reigning champions as they put five past a West Ham team who didn't even play that poorly.

Oh, and Sterling scored a hat trick too.

Worst Performance