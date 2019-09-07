Historic Manchester Derby Smashes Crowd Record as Women's Super League Opens New Season

The first ever professional Manchester derby was just one of the matches that took place on Saturday as the Women's Super League kicked off with record crowds.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
September 07, 2019

The first women's Manchester derby in the professional game debuted on Saturday as the Women's Super League kicked off in England. The game made even more history as more than 30,000 fans attended the Etihad, completely smashing the previous record of 5,265 when Arsenal won the league last year at Brighton's Amex Stadium. 

The record, however, might not stand for long as Chelsea expects a full crowd at Stamford Bridge on Sunday against Tottenham. That number could reach 41,000, which is the stadium's full capacity. 

Man City ended up winning the game thanks to a fantastic goal from Caroline Weir, who made it 1-0 early in the second half.

For this season, the league is expanded to 12 teams as Manchester United, founded only two years ago, and Tottenham gained promotion from the championship.

 

