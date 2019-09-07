The first women's Manchester derby in the professional game debuted on Saturday as the Women's Super League kicked off in England. The game made even more history as more than 30,000 fans attended the Etihad, completely smashing the previous record of 5,265 when Arsenal won the league last year at Brighton's Amex Stadium.

Really great atmosphere here at the Etihad for the Manchester derby. Looks like that 20,000 (at least) have all turned up! pic.twitter.com/UMBmUX3d94 — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) September 7, 2019

The record, however, might not stand for long as Chelsea expects a full crowd at Stamford Bridge on Sunday against Tottenham. That number could reach 41,000, which is the stadium's full capacity.

Women’s Super League kicked off today and the Manchester derby broke the league’s record.



City currently leads United 1-0 thanks to a great goal from Caroline Weir. https://t.co/1rGKyWA8iR — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 7, 2019

Man City ended up winning the game thanks to a fantastic goal from Caroline Weir, who made it 1-0 early in the second half.

WOW.



A stunning strike from Caroline Weir puts Man City ahead. You can't score better than this. pic.twitter.com/RqOsWPXIjH — Women's Football News (@WFRumour) September 7, 2019

For this season, the league is expanded to 12 teams as Manchester United, founded only two years ago, and Tottenham gained promotion from the championship.