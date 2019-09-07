Marcus Rashford Targeted as Top Football Agents Seek to Sign Man Utd Striker

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is set to be the subject of discussion for a number of European football's top agents, including Wayne Rooney's representative Paul Stretford.

The 21-year-old appears to be stagnating at Old Trafford after first breaking into their first-team in 2016, going on to make 147 appearances across all competitions.

Rashford only signed a new contract with Manchester United during the summer, but the Daily Mail claims that the England international is now being lined up by a handful of high-profile agents from across Europe.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Although agents with connections at the club like Stretford are keeping tabs on Rashford, it's understood that he's likely to keep his mother on as his representative for the time being, while also getting the odd bit of advice from Danny Welbeck.

Rashford's had a mixed start to the new season, failing to score since opening day, but he'll be looking to make an impact with England on Saturday when Gareth Southgate's side face Bulgaria in qualifying matches for Euro 2020.

Ahead of the game, Rashford followed in the footsteps of teammate Jadon Sancho by speaking out on the issue of racism, something which has once again become a major talking point after Romelu Lukaku was subject to monkey chants against Cagliari.

"To see it spike in the last couple of months is unbelievable," Rashford said, quoted by the BBC.

"I have always said, the more we speak about it, it doesn't have an impact - there are examples where people have spoken out and nothing has really changed.

"We want to nip it in the bud."