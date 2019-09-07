Playing in front of a sellout crowd in Miami, Neymar returned to the national team and grabbed a goal and assist as Brazil tied 2-2 against Colombia on Friday night. More than 65,000 fans were present as they watched an entertaining encounter between the two South American sides.

This was Neymar's first piece of action since injuring his right foot this past June against Qatar right before the start of Copa America.

Casemiro scored the opener thanks to a quintessential header from Neymar and made it 1-0 to Brazil in the 20th minute.

Casemiro's goal for Brazil with a bullet header from Neymar's corner kick. #BRAxCOL pic.twitter.com/5cNYoTeRJW — Roro O'Monstro.™ (@Roromeo_MUFC10) September 7, 2019

But six minutes later, Luis Muriel tied it from the penalty spot after Alex Sandro committed a foolish challenge. Muriel was at it again and made it 2-1 for los Cafeteros, finishing off a great team move.

Elsewhere in friendlies in the USA, Colombia going right at Brazil, leading 2-1 in Miami thanks to two goals from Luis Muriel. Neymar back in the XI for Brazil.



(via @FCFSeleccionCol) pic.twitter.com/INiN5MJO2P — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 7, 2019

But the second half was better for Brazil as Philippe Coutinho's delicious ball disrupted Colombia's backline, ending eventually with Neymar, who made it 2-2 in the 58th minute.

Neymar scores!



The Brazilian gets a goal on his return and levels against Colombia!#BRAxCOL



pic.twitter.com/h5gW1qViqg — RouteOneFootball (@RouteOneTweets) September 7, 2019

There was a strong case for a penalty later on as Davinson Sanchez got away with a huge challenge against the former Barcelona man. But the main official wanted none of it and it finished 2-2.

Sanchez just letting Neymar know he's there 😂 pic.twitter.com/yvgVKIWN7f — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) September 7, 2019

"It was a difficult game, but I think that we had more chances and we could have won," said Brazil captain Dani Alves after the match.

"But I think that a game at this level really could have gone either way. It's left a bitter taste in our mouth."

Next up for is a trip to Los Angeles and a repeat of this summer's Copa America final against Peru on Tuesday, while Colombia stays in Florida to face Venezuela.