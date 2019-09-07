Neymar Grabs Goal, Assist in Brazil Return as Selecao Ties Colombia

Playing in front of a sellout crowd in Miami, the PSG forward scored the equalizer as Brazil tied 2-2 against Colombia on Friday night.  

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
September 07, 2019

Playing in front of a sellout crowd in Miami, Neymar returned to the national team and grabbed a goal and assist as Brazil tied 2-2 against Colombia on Friday night. More than 65,000 fans were present as they watched an entertaining encounter between the two South American sides. 

This was Neymar's first piece of action since injuring his right foot this past June against Qatar right before the start of Copa America.

Casemiro scored the opener thanks to a quintessential header from Neymar and made it 1-0 to Brazil in the 20th minute.

But six minutes later, Luis Muriel tied it from the penalty spot after Alex Sandro committed a foolish challenge. Muriel was at it again and made it 2-1 for los Cafeteros, finishing off a great team move.

But the second half was better for Brazil as Philippe Coutinho's delicious ball disrupted Colombia's backline, ending eventually with Neymar, who made it 2-2 in the 58th minute.

There was a strong case for a penalty later on as Davinson Sanchez got away with a huge challenge against the former Barcelona man. But the main official wanted none of it and it finished 2-2. 

"It was a difficult game, but I think that we had more chances and we could have won," said Brazil captain Dani Alves after the match.

"But I think that a game at this level really could have gone either way. It's left a bitter taste in our mouth."

Next up for is a trip to Los Angeles and a repeat of this summer's Copa America final against Peru on Tuesday, while Colombia stays in Florida to face Venezuela. 

