Watford has officially confirmed head coach Javi Gracia has left the club, following a poor start to the new Premier League season.

Gracia led the Hornets to the FA Cup final last season, and enjoyed a relatively successful spell in charge before some terrible early form in the new campaign.

Watford lost their first three games to Brighton, Everton and West Ham, before earning a draw away at Newcastle last weekend.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, the result wasn't enough to save his job, as Watford announced his departure on Saturday.

A short statement read: "Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Javi Gracia. Gracia’s staff will also be leaving the club, ahead of the imminent appointment of a new coaching team.

"Everyone at the Hornets wishes Javi and his staff all the very best for the future, and they will always be welcome visitors in the future at Vicarage Road."

Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury said: "Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements."



Former boss Quique Sanchez Flores has been linked with a return to the club in the wake of Gracia's departure, though no official announcement on his successor has been made yet.