Liverpool Midfielder Admits He Has a 'Hate and Love' Relationship With Manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that he has a love-hate relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp, admitting that they don't always see eye to eye.

The Dutch international has become an integral part of the Reds midfield but has yet to nail a starting spot under Klopp, often finding himself on the bench with the likes of Fabinho and James Milner starting ahead of him.

Despite his frustrations, the 28-year-old insisted he knows that the charismatic German has the best interests of all the players at heart, even if it means being dropped for big games.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

In quotes carried by the Daily Star, Wijnaldum said: “With the manager it is more or less hate and love, I am sure Klopp has the best interests at heart with every player in the squad.





“But sometimes as a player, you are so intensely involved in a match and then the manager is still chasing you. Then you just boil over sometimes – and in my case, I do get angry with him."





The midfielder also admitted that he was livid that he did not start in Liverpool's second leg fixture against Barcelona in the semi-final of the Champions League, although it all worked out perfectly as Wijnaldum came on as a substitute and scored in an incredible 4-0 win.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Wijnaldum has featured in all four Premier League games so far with his great performances helping the Reds top the table with a 100% win record, highlighting his importance to his team.

The Reds have a tough fixture list coming up after the international break and manager Klopp will be hoping to rely on the energetic Dutchman - even if he is in Wijnaldum's bad books.