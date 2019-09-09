Lucas Torreira & Granit Xhaka Pick Up Injuries on International Duty

Arsenal have been dealt an injury blow as midfielders Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka have both picked up injuries whilst on international duty with Uruguay and Switzerland respectively.

The pair have been a core part of Arsenal's start to the current season, with Xhaka captaining the side in three of their four games so far.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, according to injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Arsenal could be without the pair for Sunday's clash with Watford as both have picked up injuries.

Xhaka is said to have damaged his Achilles, whilst Torreira has picked up a knock. There is no mention of how serious either injury is, but both players are now set to be assessed by various medical teams to try to learn more.

Both players started last time out in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur - Torreira's first start of the season - but manager Unai Emery may now be forced to consider alternatives if the pair both return injured.

In that defensive midfield role, Matteo Guendouzi will likely be asked to continue, meaning the likes of Mesut Ozil, Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock could battle for the remaining positions in Arsenal's midfield.

Alongside the two midfielders, there are also questions about the fitness of winger Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian withdrew from international duty to work on his fitness with Arsenal, although it is believed that he is not actually injured and rather just wants to get back to his physical best.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Gunners currently sit fifth in the Premier League, having picked up seven points from their opening four games.

They are desperate to secure a top-four finish this season, as they look to return to the Champions League and establish themselves as viable contenders for the Premier League title once more.