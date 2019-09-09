Samuel Umtiti Breaks Silence on Barcelona Exit Rumours & Potentially Joining Arsenal

By 90Min
September 09, 2019

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has insisted that he does not want to leave the club, laughing off rumours that he could be sold to either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal.

The Frenchman was tipped to be involved in Barcelona's player-plus-cash deal for PSG's Neymar, whilst there was also talk of a permanent move to Arsenal before they recruited David Luiz from Chelsea.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Speaking to Canal Football Club, Umtiti was adamant that there was no truth in the stories as he informed his agent to not even humour talk of a potential move away from Camp Nou.

Beginning with the suggestions of the move to PSG, he said: "Me? Part of an exchange? It's crazy anyway! It made me laugh. I don't even have an answer."


He then touched on the reports linking him with Arsenal, adding: “Honestly, I don't know where this rumour with Arsenal came from. 


“Overnight, I received messages from my friends 'ah, so you are joining Arsenal?' I'm not, I'm sorry but I'm staying at Barcelona.

"Contacts with Arsenal? To be honest, I don't know if they had conversations with my agent, I just told him that I didn't care what was happening this summer and that it wasn't even necessary to talk to me about it.


“It was useless, I was going to have the same answer. My dream as a child is to play for Barcelona. Last season was the most difficult of my career, especially in terms of injuries.”

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

The Frenchman has struggled to regain his place in the Barcelona lineup after a series of injuries, and now looks set for another period on the sidelines after withdrawing from international duty with a foot injury.


However, despite his fitness concerns, Umtiti appears perfectly happy to remain at Camp Nou to fight for his place in the team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message