Samuel Umtiti Breaks Silence on Barcelona Exit Rumours & Potentially Joining Arsenal

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has insisted that he does not want to leave the club, laughing off rumours that he could be sold to either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal.

The Frenchman was tipped to be involved in Barcelona's player-plus-cash deal for PSG's Neymar, whilst there was also talk of a permanent move to Arsenal before they recruited David Luiz from Chelsea.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Speaking to Canal Football Club, Umtiti was adamant that there was no truth in the stories as he informed his agent to not even humour talk of a potential move away from Camp Nou.

Beginning with the suggestions of the move to PSG, he said: "Me? Part of an exchange? It's crazy anyway! It made me laugh. I don't even have an answer."





He then touched on the reports linking him with Arsenal, adding: “Honestly, I don't know where this rumour with Arsenal came from.





“Overnight, I received messages from my friends 'ah, so you are joining Arsenal?' I'm not, I'm sorry but I'm staying at Barcelona.

"Contacts with Arsenal? To be honest, I don't know if they had conversations with my agent, I just told him that I didn't care what was happening this summer and that it wasn't even necessary to talk to me about it.





“It was useless, I was going to have the same answer. My dream as a child is to play for Barcelona. Last season was the most difficult of my career, especially in terms of injuries.”

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

The Frenchman has struggled to regain his place in the Barcelona lineup after a series of injuries, and now looks set for another period on the sidelines after withdrawing from international duty with a foot injury.





However, despite his fitness concerns, Umtiti appears perfectly happy to remain at Camp Nou to fight for his place in the team.