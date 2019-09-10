Daniel James Discusses Incredible Start to His Man Utd Career After Guiding Wales to Crucial Win

Manchester United forward Daniel James has admitted he is 'loving football at the minute', after scoring his first goal for Wales in the Euro 2020 qualifiers win over Belarus.



James, whose goal was the sole score of the game, netted with a classy curling finish inside just 17 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium, after some intrepid work from Jonny Williams.



Harry Trump/GettyImages

And, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, as quoted by United's official website, James declared: “Today, I was always going to get opportunities and it was all about taking them.

“Jonny [Williams] has played me out wide, he’s held the ball and played it at the right moment. I’ve got to the box and he’s covered me down the line, so I thought the shot was on.”



He then admitted: "I’m loving football at the minute. It’s started well but it’s something I have to keep continuing to do. I think I’ve got the right people around me. The gaffer [Ryan Giggs] has been great here [at Wales] and at United, so it’s just about continuing that.”

And Giggs, the Red Devils record appearance maker, was effusive with his own praise of the player, explaining: “He's one of those players you know what he's going to do but you can't stop it.

“There are so many goals [he's scored] like that. He can go either way. Early on, when I saw DJ, just like any young winger, there can be that improvement in the final ball and scoring more goals. But he's doing that.



“To do what he's done at the start of the season is amazing. The next step obviously is that consistency, which he's shown so far and he needs to carry on. But I've got no doubts that will happen because he wants to be the best.”