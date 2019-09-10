Eden Hazard, Brahim Diaz & James Rodriguez Return to Real Madrid Training

Real Madrid players Eden Hazard, Brahim Diaz and James Rodriguez all returned to training this week, as Zinedine Zidane prepares for Saturday's clash against Levante in La Liga.



While the international break is nominally a time for patriotic fare, and thus a pain for plenty of clubs, there are some plus points - namely that it allows for some much-need focus on those in recovery.

For Real Madrid, that has included many high profile players so far this season, but fortunately the majority of those absentees are now on their way back to the fold.

As reported by Marca, all of Eden Hazard, Brahim Diaz and James Rodriguez were seen training with the French coach on Monday, before furthering their rehabilitation with some individual work later on in the day.



Hazardconfirmed this return with several posts on Instagram, and he was clearly unable to contain his excitement at this fact, as he was shown grinning in a foot race with former Manchester City man Diaz.

It is understood that during that first group training session, Zidane had his players primarily working on their pressing and possession play, with time also reserved for crossing and shooting practice.



Joining the injured players and those unlucky few ignored by their nations were Castilla representatives Javier Belman, Adrian de la Fuente, Ayoub Abou, Sergio Lopez and Bravo, with young Juvenil A goalkeeper Luis also involved.

Spanish internationals Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal are expected back on Tuesday, ahead of what is a jam-packed September for Los Blancos.



Following Saturday's Levante game, Real will travel to Paris in midweek for their Champions League group stage clash, with domestic games against pace-setters Sevilla and Atletico Madrid also on the horizon before the end of the month.

