FIFA 20: Chelsea Fans Despair as Top 100 Ratings Are Revealed

In just two weeks time football fans from across the world will be able to purchase the latest FIFA video game and the anticipation continued to build after EA Sports dropped the 100 highest rated players yesterday.

If having their former star Eden Hazard, who made the move to Real Madrid over the summer, pointing to his new badge on the front cover of FIFA 20 was not enough to put Chelsea fans off this latest edition, then the grim viewing of the top 100 players will all but guarantee it.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Not only does Hazard's 91 rating make him the fourth highest rated player in the game but there is now just one Chelsea player among FIFA's top 100.

N'Golo Kante has maintained his 89 rating from FIFA 19 to become the game's third highest rated midfielder behind Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modric.

But as Chelsea's one and only inclusion in the top 100, fans have argued they their players have been vastly underrated this year.

Kante FIFA 20 rating is a joke

Pace is 78 prrrrrr

Clowns — Mr. PATO (@per_cee) September 9, 2019

N’Golo Kante is the best.

Or according to FIFA 20, the 18th best.#CFC https://t.co/UPZhx8b2O5 — WAGNH (@WAGNH_CFC) September 9, 2019

Kante is only 89 rated in FIFA 20.



HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/sVkcQDNaXG — Sam💫 (@DonJorginho) September 9, 2019

FIFA's top 100 list shows the challenge facing Frank Lampard, as he has just one of the top 100 players in the world (according to EA SPORTS at least).

However, unsurprisingly, Chelsea fans are furious at the ratings and the fact that their side finished third in the Premier League and won the Europa League last season, yet possess fewer player in the top 100 than Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Chelsea players have been done dirty on Fifa 20. They became Europa league winners, and finished 3rd (Above tottspur, Arsenal and crystal Palace) and most players have been downgraded. ✔️ — Sander (@Sandaah17) September 10, 2019

- Came 3rd in the toughest league in Europe

- Won the Europa League

- Lost to the best league in Europe on pens in the league cup final and had already knocked out the 2nd best side..



Yet practically the whole squad gets downgraded hahaha https://t.co/1OKwHJeila — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LampardLateRun) September 10, 2019

Whoever has done the ratings for Chelsea Players on FIFA 20. Needs hunting down. pic.twitter.com/u0htA2ZQlg — SkyCourtNews (@JordanCourt94) September 7, 2019

Fifa's ratings clearly have Chelsea fans worried.

Only 1 Chelsea player in the top 100 fifa 20 players 💀💀💀💀 — Prince D'Akyem (@bObBy_kObBy) September 9, 2019

The fact that there’s only one Chelsea player in FIFA 20’s top 100 is very very worrying and scary. — Khanyi. (@XabaKhanyisile) September 9, 2019

Chelsea actually have the deadest squad on Fifa 20 😥



Kante saving us from being a 4 star team smh — Jack Holliday (@JHollid) September 10, 2019

The one redeeming feature of the new FIFA for Blues fans is that they will be able to sign some players for their club!