FIFA 20: Liverpool Fans Meltdown on Twitter as Top 100 Ratings are Revealed

FIFA 20 is set to be released later this month, and excitement levels ahead of its release reached a whole new level after EA Sports released the game's top 100 player ratings yesterday.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi will be this this edition's highest rated player on 94, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar completing the top three with 93 and 92 ratings respectively.

Liverpool fans should be relishing the game's release after seven of their players, the same number of Reds who made it into the 2019 FIFA FIFPRO World XI shortlist, featured in the top 100.

The world's best defender Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, both with 90 ratings overall, are in the game's top 10.

However, Liverpool fans were somewhat aggrieved by these ratings, as they were shocked that Eden Hazard was higher rated than their hero Mohamed Salah.

Hazard ranked higher than Salah lmao #FIFARatings 😂 glad I haven't played that game in years, wow.. — will (@demmanroll) September 9, 2019

FIFA's 86 rating given to fan favourite Roberto Firmino also caused outrage, especially as he was ranked behind Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Tottenham's Son Heung-min.

The Brazilian scored 16 goals last season and was an integral part of Liverpool's Champions League triumph and his country's Copa America victory.

The disrespect to Firmino especially after winning the Champions League and Copa America.. #LFC pic.twitter.com/S5zBjfdLIE — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) September 9, 2019

The disrespect to Firmino’s rating in FIFA 20; Champions League and Super Cup winner, works his ass off as a False 9, all-around amazing player and you gave him an 86???? IF ANYTHING HE SHOULD BE AT LEAST 88 @EASPORTSFIFA 😡😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/kNvBjA0iJW — Roronoa Harace (@habimoya) September 10, 2019

Fifa 20 ratings are a joke

Firmino 86 really! The guy won Champions League, Copa America and Super Cup. Should watch more football @EASPORTSFIFA — Ard Abazi (@ardabazzzi) September 9, 2019

Fans were also disgruntled that Sadio Mane did not get more recognition after an outstanding season that saw the Senegalese star share the Premier League Golden Boot.

No Mane, No Bernado Silva, No Aguero in Top 10... And Modric features. What a joke 😂 #FIFARatings https://t.co/QwKcWOwkvR — मनीष जैन (@manishjain_22) September 9, 2019

Takeaways from the #FIFARatings @sterling7 & Mane have been robbed going off Salahs rating 🤯 — Jason (@JayJaySZN) September 9, 2019

Alisson Becker has been announced as the highest ranked goalkeeper in the league but there was a lot of annoyance over the fact that he shares the title with Manchester United's David de Gea; who was far from his best last season.

The Brazilian is the game's third highest rated keeper, behind Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen despite being crowned as the best world's best goalkeeper by UEFA.

Worst rating that Fifa could have given. Seriously I'm a United fan but Alisson deserved to be atleast 90 or 91. He's been the best goalkeeper for a whole season and got a rating like that. Disappointing. #FIFA20 #FIFARatings https://t.co/k2VgZqrAic — Anas (@MajarallyA) September 9, 2019

Am not okay with the Fifa 20 ratings.



Because De Bruyne and Hazard who haven't done anything doesn't deserves to be rated more than Mohamed Salah.



Oblak and Ter Stegen doesn't deserves to be rated more than Alisson who has won 3 Golden Gloves in a year. — THE RAYHAN KHOYRATTY🗯 (@THERAYHAN01) September 9, 2019

With more ratings set to be released, be sure that the online arguments will continue.