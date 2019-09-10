FIFA 20: Liverpool Fans Meltdown on Twitter as Top 100 Ratings are Revealed

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

FIFA 20 is set to be released later this month, and excitement levels ahead of its release reached a whole new level after EA Sports released the game's top 100 player ratings yesterday. 

Barcelona's Lionel Messi will be this this edition's highest rated player on 94, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar completing the top three with 93 and 92 ratings respectively. 

Liverpool fans should be relishing the game's release after seven of their players, the same number of Reds who made it into the 2019 FIFA FIFPRO World XI shortlist, featured in the top 100. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The world's best defender Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, both with 90 ratings overall, are in the game's top 10. 

However, Liverpool fans were somewhat aggrieved by these ratings, as they were shocked that Eden Hazard was higher rated than their hero Mohamed Salah. 

FIFA's 86 rating given to fan favourite Roberto Firmino also caused outrage, especially as he was ranked behind Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Tottenham's Son Heung-min. 

The Brazilian scored 16 goals last season and was an integral part of Liverpool's Champions League triumph and his country's Copa America victory. 

Fans were also disgruntled that Sadio Mane did not get more recognition after an outstanding season that saw the Senegalese star share the Premier League Golden Boot. 

Alisson Becker has been announced as the highest ranked goalkeeper in the league but there was a lot of annoyance over the fact that he shares the title with Manchester United's David de Gea; who was far from his best last season.

The Brazilian is the game's third highest rated keeper, behind Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen despite being crowned as the best world's best goalkeeper by UEFA. 

With more ratings set to be released, be sure that the online arguments will continue.

Soccer

