'Killer' Romelu Lukaku Eager to Reach 50 Belgium Goals After Scoring in Scotland Rout

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

Romelu Lukaku has set his sights on scoring his 50th goal for Belgium after netting in the easy victory over Scotland on Monday. 

Belgium's record goalscorer reached 49 strikes in the 4-0 demolition of Steve Clarke's side, which kept De Rode Duivels top of Group I in their Euro 2020 qualifying division.

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

His 49th at Hampden Park was orchestrated by Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and the speed at which Belgium countered was similar to their fantastic winner against Japan in the round of 16 of last year's World Cup.


However, on that occasion, it was Nacer Chadli who rounded off the move, not Belgium's 'killer' in front of goal.


Speaking about the milestone after Belgium's 4-0 rout of Scotland on Monday night, Lukaku said, as quoted by Goal"I'll get to that 50th goal.


"I have to say that I was more concerned with the 30th, when I was able to break the record.

"I don't dream about the 50. I really don't. I'm relaxed. I am a killer on the field, but not next to it. I was happy with that goal. It was a long time ago that we had scored another goal on the counter. If we can play like this, we are deadly. The best counter-attacking team in the world."


This self-proclamation is certainly justified when you look at his goalscoring record. 113 Premier League goals and 49 senior international goals is a remarkable return for a 26-year-old who scored over half of those domestic efforts at Everton and West Brom.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Despite seemingly losing his 'killer' instinct in his final days at Manchester United, Lukaku has started sharply at new club Inter, scoring twice in his first two games, and has a great opportunity to cement himself as one of Europe's deadliest forwards once more, this time with long-time admirer Antonio Conte.

