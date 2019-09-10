Kosov-No! Twitter Reacts as England Concede After 34 Seconds in Euro 2020 Qualifier

England produced another defensive calamity to gift Tuesday's opponents Kosovo an opening goal after just 34 seconds in their Euro 2020 qualifier.

Gareth Southgate's side were the clear favourites heading into the match against a team which has only been part of FIFA since 2016, but Everton's Michael Keane misplaced a pass which eventually allowed Lazio midfielder Valon Berisha to open the scoring at St. Mary's Stadium.

Social media obviously went into meltdown, so here are some of the best reactions for your viewing pleasure.

Kosovo lead!



A mistake at the back from England and Berisha scores within 35 seconds! pic.twitter.com/XahN9eZlYs — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 10, 2019





I’m not sure Keane is good enough for where Everton want to go, never mind England. Crikey.#ENGKOS — Ryan Leister (@MrRyanLeister) September 10, 2019





Gone are the days when we see a coach not trying to be Pep and say to his players “if it’s not on to play out of the back then boot the ball fu**ing forward”... #England 🤦‍♂️ — 𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐏𝐀𝐔𝐋 𝐉𝐎𝐘 (@JOYPAULIAN) September 10, 2019





Berisha has had our pants down there, baller. — Dubzaa (@DubzaaASFC) September 10, 2019

It always has to be Valon Berisha, right? Who else, who else.



And that, a goal in the first minute, in the most important game in Kosovo NT’s history. Wow. #ENGKOS — Anna (@iamanch) September 10, 2019

First time England have been behind in a qualification game in two years and six days



(although, less impressively, that is actually just seven matches) — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 10, 2019





Kosovo are gonna win the Euros — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 10, 2019

Fair play to England, trying to emulate and support the Prime Minister by immediately letting in a goal as soon as they start. #ENGKOS — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 10, 2019

After 22 hours of searching for the reasons why Scottish football is in the pits, all it took to solve it was Kosovo to take the lead against England inside 35 seconds. Scotland were content with international football again. — Jordan Campbell (@JordanC1107) September 10, 2019

Kosovo 1 up. Defensive shambles from England. Keane pass straight to Berisha, who finished easily. Horrible moment from England. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) September 10, 2019

What the f**k is Michael Keane doing here. Kosovo lead against #England in about 30 seconds.



Valon Berisha with a goal. That's my Football Manager star for you! — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) September 10, 2019

Kosovo .... 35 seconds! Goodness me. I wasn’t even done boiling my water for my cuppa tie.



I also lie. I was opening a wine bottle. #ENGKOS — Alexis Nunes (@alexisenunes) September 10, 2019

Although defensive mix-ups are quickly becoming a trademark for the national team, England didn't take too much time to stamp their authority on the match and get level through Raheem Sterling...