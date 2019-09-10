Kosov-No! Twitter Reacts as England Concede After 34 Seconds in Euro 2020 Qualifier

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

England produced another defensive calamity to gift Tuesday's opponents Kosovo an opening goal after just 34 seconds in their Euro 2020 qualifier.

Gareth Southgate's side were the clear favourites heading into the match against a team which has only been part of FIFA since 2016, but Everton's Michael Keane misplaced a pass which eventually allowed Lazio midfielder Valon Berisha to open the scoring at St. Mary's Stadium.

Social media obviously went into meltdown, so here are some of the best reactions for your viewing pleasure.





Although defensive mix-ups are quickly becoming a trademark for the national team, England didn't take too much time to stamp their authority on the match and get level through Raheem Sterling...

