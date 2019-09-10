Lazio Sporting Director Reveals Why He Rejected Milan Approach in the Summer

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

Lazio's highly respected sporting director Igli Tare has finally broken his silence on why he rejected an approach from Milan during the summer. 

In the beginning of July, Milan parted company with their previous sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araújo - otherwise known as Leonardo - who left to start a new adventure with PSG.


A number of new candidates were considered by Milan, including Tare, before they eventually settled with former club captain and legend Paolo Maldini.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

It should be no surprise Tare was considered for the vacant position at Milan, with his impressive work with Lazio since 2008 not going unnoticed. He is thought of as one of the most underrated sporting directors in Serie A and has been central in transforming Lazio back into a Champions League spot contender.


Earlier in the summer, Tare admitted Milan's interest was 'positive', but has since elaborated on their approach. 

In a recent interview with Corriere dello Sport - relayed by Calciomercato - he said: "I knew Zvone. He was an idol of mine, he knows the reason. I knew him as a player and I got to know him better. He is an exemplary person. I was touched by the act of love that they performed.


"Mine too was a choice of love. I realized that going away from Lazio would have been the wrong thing. I decided with my heart, not for money."

Vincenzo Lombardo/GettyImages

With Lazio owning some of the most highly rated prospects in world football, such as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto, Tare could be key to keeping them at the club and further transforming I Biancocelesti into a major Italian powerhouse in the coming years. 

      Modal message