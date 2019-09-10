Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez Yet to Return to Barcelona Training & Doubts for Valencia Clash

Barcelona are yet to welcome back forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to first-team training, with the pair both struggling with injuries.

Messi picked up a calf problem during pre-season and has not been seen since, whilst Suarez tore his own calf muscle during the 1-0 defeat to Athletic Club on the opening day of the season, leaving Barcelona in somewhat of an injury crisis.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Barcelona have had to make do with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Carles Perez and 16-year-old Ansu Fati, and AS state La Blaugrana may be without both Messi and Suarez for a little bit longer as they are yet to return to training.

However, club officials remain hopeful that the pair could return in some capacity in time to face Valencia on Saturday, although that is far from a certainty.

Messi was actually scheduled to be fit to face Real Betis in the second game of the season, but aggravated the injury during training and had to start his recovery regime all over again.

As for Suarez, Barcelona hope he will return to training on Wednesday after completing his rehabilitation program, and club officials feel he is more likely to be ready for Saturday's game than Messi is.

Both players have been tipped to come off the bench against Valencia before starting Barcelona's upcoming Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund on the following Tuesday, but that all comes down to whether they can prove their fitness in time for Saturday.

One man who will not be available is winger Ousmane Dembele. The 22-year-old is suffering from a hamstring injury and will miss the next two games, with his target thought to be the visit of Villarreal on 24 September.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barcelona will certainly be eager to welcome all their players back. It has been a challenging start to the La Liga season for Ernesto Valverde's side, who sit eighth in the standings with just four points.

The opening day defeat to Athletic was hugely frustrating, as was the 2-2 draw with Osasuna last time out, and fans are eager to see Barca step up their performances after the international break.