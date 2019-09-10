Mattia De Sciglio Was 'Inches Away' From PSG Switch During Summer Window

September 10, 2019

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio was revealed to have been 'inches away' from a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain during the summer's transfer window. 

De Sciglio, who joined the Serie A side from rivals AC Milan in 2017 for just over £10m, has made 50 appearances for La Vecchia Signora since then, notching one goal and one assist, and featured in both of the Italian champions' opening domestic fixtures.

However, according to a report from Calciomercato, it is understood that the Italian international was just 'inches away' from joining French champions Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the month.

The Ligue 1 side were chasing a full back throughout the window, and approached Juve in the final 24 hours of the window.

Despite a summer which was categorised by their desire to sell several star players, including Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Emre Can, and the attainment of Manchester City right back Danilo, Juve placed a fairly lofty price tag on the 26-year-old. 

In response, PSG put Belgian full back Thomas Meunier on the table as part of a swap deal, in an attempt to force through the move, but ultimately it fell through.

However, though De Sciglio was understood to be keen on the move, he has not been unsettled by its failure, and is more than willing to stay and fight for his place alongside the Brazilian international Danilo. 

Maurizio Sarri's side will face Fiorentina this weekend at the Artemio Franchi following the end of the international break, before travelling to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage.

