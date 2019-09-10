Nabil Fekir Opens Up on Failed Liverpool Move & Insists Lies Were Told About His Knee

Real Betis forward Nabil Fekir has opened up about his failed move to Liverpool in the summer 2018, hitting back at claims that the move collapsed because of a failed medical.

The Frenchman was thought to be minutes away from finalising a move from Lyon to Anfield, only for the Reds to mysteriously pull out of the deal at the last second.

It was thought that Liverpool found a problem with Fekir's knee during their medical exam, which ultimately scared them enough to pull out of the deal.

However, speaking to L'Equipe, Fekir insisted his knee is perfectly fine, but Liverpool tried to convince him otherwise after they had second thoughts about the deal.

He said: "Lots of lies were told and they affected me. Especially those told about my family. It hurt them and me. Especially when you know that's what being told is false.

"What was said is not the truth. My knee is good - I had a quick medical check at Clairefontaine [France's national training base] - my knee wasn't even mentioned. If my knee had been in such a bad state, would [Lyon chairman Jean-Michel] Aulas have made [a huge offer to keep me]?

"But the worst thing is the idea that people could suggest that it's because of my family that the transfer didn't happen. It's a lie. But you have to live with it.

"You want the truth? Even I don't know - I promise you! I did my medical and then [Liverpool] decided not to sign me. At some point they wanted to have me believe it was because of my knee - but an excuse needed to be found.

"The medical tests that I did at Clairefontaine were very clear - my knee is perfectly fine and I feel fine. There are no issues at all with my knee."

It remains one of the most peculiar transfer sagas in recent memory but, after Fekir's move to Liverpool collapsed, he ended up sealing a shock switch to Real Betis during the summer, where he has managed two goals in his first three games.