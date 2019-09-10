Slaven Bilic Reveals West Brom's January Transfer Plans Amid Continued Dwight Gayle Interest

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has revealed he is open to signing another striker in the January transfer window, with Dwight Gayle remaining a prime target. 

The Baggies failed in their pursuit of Gayle over the summer as they looked to complete a permanent deal after an incredibly successful season-long loan spell which saw the striker bag 24 goals and end the season as the club's top scorer. 

Newcastle value the Englishman between £15m and £20m and with 18 months left on his contract were unwilling to budge on that figure over the summer. 

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

However, a serious calf injury has seen the 28-year-old sidelined since the Magpies' pre-season tour of China, and might open the door for a potential departure in January. 

On the prospect of making signings in January, with quotes carried by the Shields Gazette, Bilic said: “People are still calling, but it’s nowhere near like in the transfer window where your phone is booming.

“Now, every few days someone calls about those players and I say ‘look, we are full’. It would be brilliant for me to have another striker, but then again you can’t have them focused [if there are too many].

“We are okay. Now, for this moment we are having a few players who can’t make the squad. With the new signings, I’m telling the agents and the people who are calling, I’m saying ‘listen: give us the player, so we can check him’.

“If there was a one off situation, if it’s a young player and we can use him, then okay - we’d consider it, but basically we are okay until January.”

George Wood/GettyImages

West Brom currently sit fourth in the Championship remaining unbeaten after their opening six games. West Ham loanee Grady Diangana is the club's top scorer so far this season, bagging three goals in four games. 

