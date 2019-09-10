Tottenham Hotspur will be without summer signing Giovani Lo Celso until the end of October after he suffered a hip injury while on international duty with Argentina.

Lo Celso, who joined Spurs on loan from Real Betis with an option to buy next summer, played 53 minutes of Argentina’s friendly against South American neighbor Chile on Thursday, during which he suffered the injury.

At the time, the player insisted to local media that it was nothing severe and simply a ‘blow.’

However, it was enough for Lo Celso to withdraw from the squad of the next match against Mexico, and the club has confirmed that he won't return to training with the first team until the end of next month.

Tottenham is due to face Crystal Palace at home when Premier League football resumes on Saturday, with this season’s Champions League group stage then to begin with a trip to Greece to face Olympiacos next Wednesday.

It will also play Leicester, Colchester, Bayern Munich, Red Star Belgrade and Liverpool among eight further fixtures in three competitions before the end of October.

Lo Celso will have to wait to make his first start for the club. The former Rosario Central and Paris Saint-Germain player has made three substitute appearances in Spurs colors so far, totalling just 44 Premier League minutes.

Frustratingly for Spurs fans, injury has already ruled club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele out of the last two games. Meanwhile, fellow summer arrival Ryan Sessegnon is still to play for the club since joining from Fulham as he continues rehabilitation on a hamstring injury.