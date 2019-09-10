Vinicius Junior Claims He's Got Backing From Zinedine Zidane Over Long-Term Success at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior has revealed that he's been given personal backing from manager Zinedine Zidane after a mixed first season in La Liga.

The 19-year-old made 31 appearances across all competitions last season but struggled to make a consistent impact with the club due to knee ligament problems, finishing the campaign with a tally of three goals and 12 assists.

Vinícius has featured in Real Madrid's opening three games this season and has been backed by Zidane to thrive at the Santiago Bernabéu, even if that means moving over to the right wing to accommodate new signing Eden Hazard.

"Zidane always tells me to be relaxed and to keep growing," Vinícius said, quoted by Football Espana. "Because if I do so, and because I am treated so well by everybody, he says that I will be playing there for a very long time, much like Casemiro.

"Regarding playing on the right-hand side, this is something that I did in youth football and now this is what I am doing with Real Madrid.

"I think it is important for me and my career to be able to play on both sides and I am not as used to playing on the right, but I want to adapt and to grow stronger in various positions."

Although Vinícius' impact with Real Madrid wasn't quite what fans were hoping for, especially when comparing him to other teenage talents like Jadon Sancho or João Félix, his performances still haven't gone unnoticed by Brazil manager Tite.

Vinícius has been included in the senior national team for the first time for this international break and was an unused substitute against Colombia, but he could be given his debut against Peru on Wednesday.