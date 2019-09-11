Ex-Chelsea Youth Players Detail Allegations of Racist Abuse Against Former Coaches

By 90Min
September 11, 2019

Two former Chelsea youth players have claimed to have been racially abused by coaches when they were as young as 12.

Two coaches - Gwyn Williams and Graham Rix - were accused by a number of former Blues prospects of being racially abusive during the 1980s and 1990s, 

Chelsea published a statement in August in which they admitted that they had learned of compelling evidence to suggest that the coaches were racist towards the young players, and now two of those affected players have spoken to BBC's Victoria Derbyshire to reveal the extent of the abuse.

The first - given the pseudonym Anthony - said: "I remember the first time I met [Gwyn Williams] he said how big my lips were, how big my nose was. And that was my first encounter. I was 12 years old."

Anthony also claimed (via BBC Sport) that Williams made racist comments about the size of his penis, before asking whether he had slept with any white girls. When Anthony revealed that he had, Williams is alleged to have said ''if that was my daughter I would lynch you".

The second player - known as Kieran - added: "I was coming in [to training] scared to make a mistake. Even on the pitch it affected me because I couldn't relax. I was thinking if I have a bad game everyone is going to say 'you black this' or 'you black that'."

Both former players revealed that Chelsea are yet to apologise directly to the players, insisting that the Blues' statement was not enough.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I haven't heard anything from anybody [at Chelsea]. So, is this just a PR exercise? Are they sincerely sorry and really going to acknowledge what happened? They need to talk to people, not just put out a generic statement," Anthony said.

