FA Declares 16-17 November Will Be the First Ever 'Women's Football Weekend'

The FA have declared that 16-17 November will be the first ever ‘Women’s Football Weekend’, aiming at further promoting the rapidly growing game in the absence of any Premier League or EFL Championship football on those dates.





It comes off the back of an incredibly successful opening weekend for the new Barclays FA Women’s Super League season, during which over 60,000 people watched top flight games.

There were more than 31,000 people at the Etihad Stadium to watch the first ever WSL Manchester derby between Manchester City and Manchester United, a huge new league record, while another 25,000 fans saw Chelsea play Tottenham at Stamford Bridge the following day.

The FA is hoping that ‘Women’s Football Weekend’ will be another opportunity to capitalise and are ‘calling on supporters to attend a women’s match at any level’ on the Saturday or Sunday.

As was the case with the opening weekend, there are a number of top WSL fixtures for fans to pick from on 16-17 November. Among them is a first ever WSL north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, the first WSL Merseyside derby of the season between Liverpool and Everton, and an enticing clash between Chelsea and Manchester United.

“We are excited to announce the first ever Women’s Football Weekend, for what is sure to be another great moment in a year that has seen huge momentum behind the growth in popularity of women’s football,” said Kelly Simmons, FA director of the women’s professional game.

“Following on from a record-breaking FIFA Women’s World Cup and opening Barclays FA Women's Super League weekend, there has never been a better time to visit your local team, and we encourage all supporters to get involved at all levels of the pyramid on 16-17 November.”

The WSL can be a tremendously affordable way for families in particular to watch and enjoy live football. Tickets cost a fraction of the price and most top flight clubs sell adult season tickets for £60 or less. Many are much cheaper and even the most expensive is only £70 for the year.

