How Man City Players Got on During the September International Break

Manchester City had 12 first team players on international duty over the last week, both at senior and junior level.





Here's a look at all those who had games and how they got on...

Phil Foden (Junior Levels)

George Wood/GettyImages

After being branded 'the most talented player' that Pep Guardiola had ever seen, Foden was under extreme pressure to live up to that title. Once again the 19-year-old stepped up to deliver two top performances for England's Under-21 side during their Euro 2021 qualifying.

Foden provided the assist for Eddie Nketiah to draw England level with Turkey Under-21s before they went on the seal all three points in a 3-2 victory. The midfielder then took centre stage as his brace against Kosovo Under-21s made it two wins from two.

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Mahrez played 77 minutes for his country as Islam Slimani's penalty was enough to give the Africa Cup of Nations champions a 1-0 victory over Benin in their only international friendly of the break.

Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina)

Otamendi played all 90 minutes of Argentina's 0-0 draw with Chile in a game which would have failed to excite the Los Angeles crowds.

The defender then returned to Manchester early due to 'personal reasons' much to the delight of City fans as Guardiola's side can not afford to lose another centre-back through injury.

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

The midfield magician had a relatively quiet 76 minutes during Belgium's 4-0 win against San Marino by his lofty standards.

He was back to his sparkling best against Scotland however, scoring his side's fourth and assisting all the other three goals to keep Belgium's 100% record for Euro 2020 qualifying intact. It takes a special player to stand out in the world's number one ranked side.

Ederson (Brazil)

Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

With Alisson Becker still sidelined, Ederson was unchallenged as Brazil's number one. However, this was not the Brazilian's most successful international break.

He conceded twice against Colombia in a 2-2 draw before being caught in no man's land to allow Peru's Luis Abram to head in the winner from a free-kick which ended Brazil's 17-game unbeaten run.

Claudio Bravo (Chile)

Bravo may be City's reserve goalkeeper, but he remains Chile's number one as he started against Argentina and Honduras.

After keeping the attacking talent of Argentina out, Bravo was powerless to prevent Honduras winning 2-1.

Raheem Sterling (England)

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Sterling continued his blistering start to the season with two world class displays for his country. He scored England's second under the Wembley arch in their 4-0 victory over Bulgaria, before helping the Three Lions continue their 100% record in Euro 2020 qualification against Kosovo.

The forward was unplayable during the first half, scoring a rare header to draw England level before assisting skipper Harry Kane to put his side ahead. The 24-year-old then went on to provide both assists as Jadon's Sancho's brace helped England win 5-3.

Ilkay Gundogan (Germany)

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

It was not the midfielder's best period with the national team. Germany remain second behind Northern Ireland in their Euro 2020 qualifying group after losing 4-2 to the Netherlands. Gundogan was powerless to affect the outcome after replacing Marco Reus in the 61st minute.

The German was ruled out of their subsequent 2-0 win over the group leaders due to a cold.

Joao Cancelo & Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/GettyImages

Cancelo helped Portugal secure a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Serbia after replacing Barcelona's Nelson Semedo in the 65th minute. The full back then went on to play the full 90 minutes against Lithuania.

Bernardo Silva scored Portugal's fourth against Serbia to ensure the victory. As often happens with Portugal however, Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show against Lithuania, scoring four goals in a 5-1 win.

Rodri (Spain)

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

City's summer signing was an unused sub in Spain's 2-1 win over Romania. He played the full 90 minutes against the Faroe Islands to help his nation win six from six in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine

Zinchenko scored twice in two games over the international break. He helped his side move ahead of Portugal in Group B after scoring the opener in their 3-0 win over Lithuania.

He then netted again as Ukraine scored two goals in as many minutes to earn a 2-2 draw with Nigeria in an international friendly. Perhaps Guardiola will consider playing Zinchenko in the more advanced role in which he is thriving in with his country?

City Players With No International Football This Month: Angelino, Aymeric Laporte (injured), Benjamin Mendy (injured), Daniel Grimshaw, David Silva, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus (injured), John Stones (injured), Kyle Walker, Leroy Sane (injured), Scott Carson, Sergio Aguero.