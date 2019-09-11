Iñaki Williams Reveals 'Contact' With Man Utd Last Year & Why He Decided to Stay at Athletic Club

Athletic Club star Iñaki Williams has admitted that there were talks between the Basque side and Manchester United over a potential transfer last season. However, he remains very happy at his boyhood club and hopes to remain at San Mames for the rest of his career.

The 25-year-old forward has long been the subject of gossip column speculation with several top European clubs linked. Now Williams himself has confirmed that Man Utd were keen to bring him to Old Trafford last Christmas.

With the transfer window finally shut for the rest of Europe, Williams spoke to El Larguero and discussed the potential move to the Red Devils that never materialised.

He said: "I had contact from Manchester United but I cannot tell you who it was.





"At Christmas there was contacts, there were a couple of phone calls.

"Athletic have always been my number one option. I'm really happy here, I'd like to retire here."

The pacy striker also dismissed the possibility of a transfer to rivals Real Sociedad, saying he is '100% sure' that he'd never make a move to the Spanish giants.

The Bilbao player has a release clause of £125m in his contract, which he signed in the middle of August this year, tying him to the club until 2028. Williams scored 13 goals for Athletic last season, his best return for the Spanish side to date.