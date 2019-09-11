Man Utd Legend Patrice Evra Returns to Club to Begin Studying for Coaching Badges

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has returned to the club this week as he takes the first steps towards a coaching career, having formally announced his retirement from playing in July.

Evra has begun working towards his coaching badges and confirmed that he is undertaking some of the requirements for those qualifications at United’s Carrington training complex.

The former left-back proudly posted a picture of himself in full coaching gear, on his popular Instagram account, complete with the initials ‘PE’ on the front of his club sweatshirt.

“I can’t describe how I feel right now!” he wrote alongside the image.

“Just wearing that training coach kit made me one of the happiest men. Thank you, Manchester United, for helping me to complete my coach badges! Day one done!”

Evra joined United from Monaco for just £5m in January 2006 and was infamously substituted at half-time during his debut, a torrid Manchester derby against local rivals City.

However, the Frenchman soon became a crucial part of the side that went on to win five Premier League titles over the next seven years, including three on the bounce from 2006/07 to 2008/09.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Evra also claimed Champions League honours with the club in 2008, playing in two further finals, and was among the very best left-backs in the world at that time.

Evra often captained United towards the end of his Old Trafford career and played a minimum of 42 games per season in seven of his eight full campaigns at the club.

By the time he left in 2014, the Senegal-born star had played close to 400 games for United, eventually going on to play for Juventus, Marseille and West Ham.