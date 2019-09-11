Manchester United vs Leicester: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester United will be desperate to pick up all three points when they host an in-form Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
United have started the season poorly, and already find themselves seven points behind leaders Liverpool after just four games. A dreadful home to defeat to Crystal Palace was followed by a lacklustre performance away at Southampton, which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side pick up a point. Victory on Saturday is therefore essential.
However, Leicester are unbeaten so far this term, brushing aside AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United as well as picking up hard earned draws against Chelsea and Wolves. Manager Brendan Rodgers has aspirations to muscle his side into the top six this year, and if they continue this current form, they could well do so.
It will therefore be a huge test for United on Saturday, with the Foxes arriving in Manchester full of confidence.
Here’s 90min’s preview of this weekend’s clash.
Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 14 September
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|15:00 (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|Old Trafford
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score
|Referee?
|TBC
Where to Buy Tickets
Team News
United have a few injury concerns, meaning they could be without five first team players for this weekend’s encounter with Leicester.
Jesse Lingard, who is ill, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has a back injury, both returned to Manchester early from England duty due to these problems and are doubts for the game on Saturday. Fellow countryman Luke Shaw has also not been involved with the England set up this week due to a hamstring problem.
Alongside this, French duo Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have not featured for France this week, but Ole is hopeful both will be fit for Saturday. Pogba turned his ankle against Southampton but should be fit enough this weekend, with Martial hoping to return to the squad after missing that clash with the Saints due to a knock. Defenders Diego Dalot and Eric Bailly remain on the sideline.
Leicester meanwhile have a healthy team going into the game. Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi and England left back Ben Chilwell both returned from their injuries last time out against Bournemouth and came through the 90 minutes unscathed which will have pleased Rodgers.
With Jamie Vardy and James Maddison, who has deservedly been called up to the England squad for the first time this week both fit and firing in attack, the Foxes will cause the United back line problems.
Predicted Lineups
|Manchester United
|De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Pogba, McTominay, Pereira; Mata, James, Rashford.
|Leicester City
|Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.
Head to Head Record
United have a good recent record against Leicester, losing just once to them in the Premier League in the last 19 meetings. That defeat came back in 2014 when Leonardo Ulloa inspired the Foxes to a 5-3 victory in a Premier League thriller. The neutral will be hopeful of a repeat on Saturday.
Recent Form
As eluded to earlier, Solskjaer’s side have not started the season well. Since their opening day success against Chelsea, the Red Devils have failed to win since, suffering an embarrassing 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace and struggling to a draw against ten-man Southampton in this time.
For Leicester however, they have started the campaign rather impressively. Like just Manchester City and Liverpool, they are yet to lose in the Premier League this season, picking up two wins and two draws.
The Foxes have already visited one of the ‘big six’ this season and performed well, as they drew away at Frank Lampard’s Chelsea. If a performance of this nature can be repeated this Saturday, then they will cause United problems.
Here’s how the two sides have performed in their last five fixtures.
|Manchester United
|Leicester City
|Southampton 1-1 Manchester United (31/08)
|Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth (31/08)
|Manchester United 1-2 Crystal Palace (24/08)
|Newcastle 1-1 Leicester (28/08)
|Wolves 1-1 Manchester United (19/08)
|Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester (24/08)
|Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea (11/08)
|Chelsea 1-1 Leicester (18/08)
|Manchester United 2-2 Milan (03/08)
|Leicester 0-0 Wolves (11/08)
Prediction
The pressure is already on this young United side, with the Old Trafford faithful demanding a win this weekend. However, Leicester performed well in August playing with confidence in attack, and they will cause problems through the pace of Vardy and ability of Maddison and Barnes.
United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games and it is hard to see that changing this weekend. Whilst the form of the new signings and Daniel James in particular has been impressive, the rest of the squad have not yet performed to the required levels this term, and Leicester will fancy they can pick up a result on the road.
Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Leicester