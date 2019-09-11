Manchester United vs Leicester: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester United will be desperate to pick up all three points when they host an in-form Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

United have started the season poorly, and already find themselves seven points behind leaders Liverpool after just four games. A dreadful home to defeat to Crystal Palace was followed by a lacklustre performance away at Southampton, which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side pick up a point. Victory on Saturday is therefore essential.

However, Leicester are unbeaten so far this term, brushing aside AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United as well as picking up hard earned draws against Chelsea and Wolves. Manager Brendan Rodgers has aspirations to muscle his side into the top six this year, and if they continue this current form, they could well do so.

It will therefore be a huge test for United on Saturday, with the Foxes arriving in Manchester full of confidence.

Here’s 90min’s preview of this weekend’s clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 14 September What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Old Trafford TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score Referee? TBC

Tickets for the game are now sold out on both teams’ official club websites. However, in terms of resale, both sides provide the option to make season tickets available for other to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the match themselves.

Team News

United have a few injury concerns, meaning they could be without five first team players for this weekend’s encounter with Leicester.

Jesse Lingard, who is ill, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has a back injury, both returned to Manchester early from England duty due to these problems and are doubts for the game on Saturday. Fellow countryman Luke Shaw has also not been involved with the England set up this week due to a hamstring problem.

Alongside this, French duo Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have not featured for France this week, but Ole is hopeful both will be fit for Saturday. Pogba turned his ankle against Southampton but should be fit enough this weekend, with Martial hoping to return to the squad after missing that clash with the Saints due to a knock. Defenders Diego Dalot and Eric Bailly remain on the sideline.

Leicester meanwhile have a healthy team going into the game. Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi and England left back Ben Chilwell both returned from their injuries last time out against Bournemouth and came through the 90 minutes unscathed which will have pleased Rodgers.

With Jamie Vardy and James Maddison, who has deservedly been called up to the England squad for the first time this week both fit and firing in attack, the Foxes will cause the United back line problems.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Pogba, McTominay, Pereira; Mata, James, Rashford. Leicester City Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Head to Head Record

Saturday’s fixture at Old Trafford will be the 129th time the two sides have faced each other and the 27th time in the Premier League. United have come out on top 66 times, with Leicester victorious 33 times, meaning there has been 29 draws between the sides.



