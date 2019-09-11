Manchester United vs Leicester: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
September 11, 2019

Manchester United will be desperate to pick up all three points when they host an in-form Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

United have started the season poorly, and already find themselves seven points behind leaders Liverpool after just four games. A dreadful home to defeat to Crystal Palace was followed by a lacklustre performance away at Southampton, which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side pick up a point. Victory on Saturday is therefore essential.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

However, Leicester are unbeaten so far this term, brushing aside AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United as well as picking up hard earned draws against Chelsea and Wolves. Manager Brendan Rodgers has aspirations to muscle his side into the top six this year, and if they continue this current form, they could well do so.

It will therefore be a huge test for United on Saturday, with the Foxes arriving in Manchester full of confidence.

Here’s 90min’s preview of this weekend’s clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 14 September  
What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Old Trafford
TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score
Referee? TBC

Where to Buy Tickets


Tickets for the game are now sold out on both teams’ official club websites. However, in terms of resale, both sides provide the option to make season tickets available for other to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the match themselves.

Team News

United have a few injury concerns, meaning they could be without five first team players for this weekend’s encounter with Leicester.

Jesse Lingard, who is ill, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has a back injury, both returned to Manchester early from England duty due to these problems and are doubts for the game on Saturday. Fellow countryman Luke Shaw has also not been involved with the England set up this week due to a hamstring problem.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Alongside this, French duo Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have not featured for France this week, but Ole is hopeful both will be fit for Saturday. Pogba turned his ankle against Southampton but should be fit enough this weekend, with Martial hoping to return to the squad after missing that clash with the Saints due to a knock. Defenders Diego Dalot and Eric Bailly remain on the sideline.

Leicester meanwhile have a healthy team going into the game. Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi and England left back Ben Chilwell both returned from their injuries last time out against Bournemouth and came through the 90 minutes unscathed which will have pleased Rodgers.

With Jamie Vardy and James Maddison, who has deservedly been called up to the England squad for the first time this week both fit and firing in attack, the Foxes will cause the United back line problems.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Pogba, McTominay, Pereira; Mata, James, Rashford.
Leicester City Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Head to Head Record 

Saturday’s fixture at Old Trafford will be the 129th time the two sides have faced each other and the 27th time in the Premier League. United have come out on top 66 times, with Leicester victorious 33 times, meaning there has been 29 draws between the sides.

Last season United did the double over the Foxes. Firstly, they edged them out 2-1 at Old Trafford before winning 1-0 away at the King Power Stadium thanks to a Marcus Rashford goal. 
Luke Shaw,Ben Chilwell

United have a good recent record against Leicester, losing just once to them in the Premier League in the last 19 meetings. That defeat came back in 2014 when Leonardo Ulloa inspired the Foxes to a 5-3 victory in a Premier League thriller. The neutral will be hopeful of a repeat on Saturday.

Recent Form

As eluded to earlier, Solskjaer’s side have not started the season well. Since their opening day success against Chelsea, the Red Devils have failed to win since, suffering an embarrassing 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace and struggling to a draw against ten-man Southampton in this time.

For Leicester however, they have started the campaign rather impressively. Like just Manchester City and Liverpool, they are yet to lose in the Premier League this season, picking up two wins and two draws.

Jamie Vardy

The Foxes have already visited one of the ‘big six’ this season and performed well, as they drew away at Frank Lampard’s Chelsea. If a performance of this nature can be repeated this Saturday, then they will cause United problems.

Here’s how the two sides have performed in their last five fixtures.

Manchester United Leicester City
Southampton 1-1 Manchester United (31/08)       Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth (31/08)              
Manchester United 1-2 Crystal Palace (24/08) Newcastle 1-1 Leicester (28/08)
Wolves 1-1 Manchester United (19/08) Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester (24/08)
Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea (11/08) Chelsea 1-1 Leicester (18/08)
Manchester United 2-2 Milan (03/08) Leicester 0-0 Wolves (11/08)

Prediction

The pressure is already on this young United side, with the Old Trafford faithful demanding a win this weekend. However, Leicester performed well in August playing with confidence in attack, and they will cause problems through the pace of Vardy and ability of Maddison and Barnes.

United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games and it is hard to see that changing this weekend. Whilst the form of the new signings and Daniel James in particular has been impressive, the rest of the squad have not yet performed to the required levels this term, and Leicester will fancy they can pick up a result on the road.

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-MAN UTD

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Leicester 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message