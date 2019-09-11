Vincent Kompany has confirmed that he will not play in his own Manchester City testimonial on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

The Anderlecht player-manager is set to return to the Etihad Stadium to honour his 11 years of service to the Citizens, with a team of City legends taking on a group of Premier League icons including Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie and Paul Scholes.

However, speaking ahead of the game, Kompany revealed that the injury - which he picked up in a 1-0 defeat to Genk on Aug. 23 - will, unfortunately, keep him sidelined for his own testimonial.

He said: "I won’t be playing, unfortunately. It is typical of me, right?"

KOMPANY 💬 Unfortunately I won't be playing tonight. It’s typical of me, right? I have a slight hamstring injury so couldn't risk it - there are plenty of awesome players.



It’s about the celebration and we are doing it for an unbelievable cause.



He is now set to join Pep Guardiola on the sidelines to lead the side of City legends, which will feature the likes of Micah Richards, Sergio Aguero, Samir Nasri and Joe Hart.

The pair will come up against a Premier League XI led by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez. The squad includes former Manchester United stars like Van der Sar, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs, among others.

The game, which is set to raise money for Kompany's anti-homelessness initiative Tackle4MCR, will be a welcome distraction from the Belgian's struggles at club level.

Tonight...



It's gonna be emotional 💙 pic.twitter.com/UMEDW8qLZv — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 11, 2019

Kompany's Anderlecht side have picked up just five points from their opening six games, prompting the defender to give up his managerial duties on matchdays so he can simply focus on playing.

Head coach Simon Davies has now taken charge of the squad during games, although Kompany will retain his position at all other times.