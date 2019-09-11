Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Be Honoured With Giant Bronze Statue in His Hometown of Malmö

By 90Min
September 11, 2019

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is to become a permanent resident of Malmö, as the international superstar will soon unveil a bronze statue of himself in his Swedish hometown.

Since Ibrahimovic's debut for Malmö FF in 1999, the now LA Galaxy striker has gone on to become one of the greatest footballers of his generation, playing for a host of top European clubs during his career.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The ex-Manchester United forward has also been a great servant for his national side Sweden, and the decision to honour Ibrahimovic with a giant statue originated from the Swedish football association, as reported by The Local.

The 37-year-old was delighted to be honoured by the 2.7 metre statue in his hometown, where he grew up and began his footballing journey.

"It was my wish from the very beginning. This is where everything started and this is where my heart is," Ibrahimovic stated. 

Secretary general of the Swedish FA Håkan Sjöstrand has complete faith in sculptor Peter Linde, whose task it is to design the perfect replica of the former Barcelona and Inter man.


Sjöstrand said: "The statue will forever be a great manifestation of Sweden's greatest and one of the world's best footballers of all time."

Ibrahimovic scored an incredible 62 goals for the Swedish national team, and in doing so became the all-time leading scorer for his country.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The former Red Devil won the Europa League, Community Shield and League Cup during his time in Manchester, scoring 17 goals in the process. 

