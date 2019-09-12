Chelsea Youngster Billy Gilmour Signs New Four-Year Deal With Club

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour has signed a new four-year deal with the club, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until June 2023.

After impressing in a couple of pre-season performances in Dublin, Gilmour was handed his senior debut by Frank Lampard in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United in the Premier League.



And now, as revealed by an official statement on the club's website, the 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal in west London.

The club wrote: "Billy Gilmour has signed a new four-year contract at Chelsea following his senior debut in the Premier League last month.

And, speaking upon the announcement, the Scotland Under-21 International admitted: "It’s really exciting for me and my family to sign this four-year deal with the club.

"Frank has come in and everyone is buzzing, training is really good and there’s a high standard to everything we do. There are exciting times ahead and hopefully I can work hard to get more opportunities as well.

"It was amazing to make my debut and for the gaffer to show his trust in me in a tight game. A draw wasn’t the result we wanted but he showed his faith in me and I thank him for that. Now I need to make sure it wasn’t just a one-off and keep showing him I’ve got a lot more to give.

"When I first signed, I was having a meeting with Jody Morris [then Under-18s manager] in the Academy and Frank actually interrupted to speak to Jody. I think he was agreeing to meet him later that day for dinner.

"It was surreal when Jody asked him to come in and speak to me – I was a bit starstruck just sitting there and seeing Frank Lampard walk in the room and start talking to me!"

Of course, though he has now had his taste of senior football, Gilmour remains a fulcrum of the Blues' development squad, and speaking on his role within that set up, he declared: "I was one of the younger players in the team last season but this year I want to make sure I’m one of the senior figures in the dressing room, make sure my standards are high and I’m pushing the team in the right way.

"We’ve got a good enough team and we’ve started really well so I don’t see why we can’t push on and challenge for the league. Individually, I want to make sure I’m involved with the senior team as much as I can be and try to push for more appearances."