Details of Arsene Wenger's New Role at FIFA are Revealed Ahead of Official Announcement

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to return to the game in a different capacity, with the Frenchman widely tipped to join football's governing body in a technical director role.

Wenger has been away from football ever since leaving the Gunners hotseat at the end of the 2017/18 season, bringing an end to a 22-year association with the top-flight outfit.

What Wenger did next: Ex-Arsenal Manager Arsène Wenger Is Moving to FIFA - The New York Times https://t.co/h6ir6xkdNm — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) September 11, 2019

Rumours have been circling around the 69-year-old's next move, with many tipping the Arsenal legend to return to the dugout either in charge of a club or an international side. According to the New York Times, Wenger will opt for neither of those routes after instead agreeing to become FIFA's technical director.

While his official title with the organisation is yet to be confirmed, what the job role will entail looks assured. The American publication claim that Wenger will be tasked with suggesting improvements to coaching standard across the world, with a broad portfolio to aid him in his task.

Furthermore, he will offer advice in other facets of the game that will influence how the sport is played and become the public face of FIFA when it comes to coaching education. Confirmation of his hiring looks set to be announced in the coming days.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

FIFA had been keen to add another experienced figure to their ranks, after seeing former technical director Marco van Basten, and deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban quit their roles to return to club football. As such, president Gianni Infantino has continued his trend of assigning well-known figures from the game into FIFA roles to boost the organisation's image - with Wenger expected to be the latest to join.

Wenger's final years with the Premier League club were tarnished with fan discontent, however, he still remains one of the division's most successful managers with three league titles and seven FA Cup triumphs while in charge of Arsenal.