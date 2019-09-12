Edwin van der Sar Responds to Rumours Linking Him With Man Utd Director of Football Role

Edwin van der Sar has put to bed rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United as their new director of football by insisting he wishes to remain with Ajax as chief director.

United have been keen to appoint a director of football at the club in a bid to alter their hierarchy structure, with their former Dutch goalkeeper high on their wishlist as they look to bring in an experienced head for the newly created position.

🎥 | Edwin van der Sar vertrekt voorlopig niet naar Manchester United.



"Ik kijk ernaar uit om @AFCAjax terug te brengen aan de Europese top." pic.twitter.com/WSs2zZ5RJ0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSportsnl) September 12, 2019

While the rumours persisted around an interest in Van der Sar, the 48-year-old has ended them prematurely by categorically ruling himself out of the job in favour remaining at Ajax.

In an interview with FOX Sports, the four-time Premier League winner stated he wants to return the Eredivisie side to the upper echelons of European football at the club where he began his professional career.

“I am enjoying my time at Ajax. I’ve got a different role - chief executive," he said. “I am really looking forward to bringing Ajax back to the European top level - that we probably touched last year - and to make sure we get the best opportunity to stay there.”

A summer transfer window saw United bring in three new players for a total outlay of just over £140m, but a clear failure to land Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's targets has brought about a change of strategy at Old Trafford.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff didn't join the club, along with a forward to replace Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, leaving United chiefs looking at implementing a director of football who would work directly with the manager to try and see deals come through more effectively.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

The likes of fellow United alumni Michael Carrick, Nicky Butt and even Rio Ferdinand have previously been touted for the role, while Norwich's sporting director Stuart Webber was linked back in May.