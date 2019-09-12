Luis Suarez Returns to Barcelona Training Ahead of Clash With Valencia

By 90Min
September 12, 2019

Luis Suarez has returned to Barcelona training to provide Ernesto Valverde with a welcome boost in attack, with Lionel Messi set to miss the next game with a niggling calf injury that has also forced him to miss the club's first three league clashes.

The Uruguayan has himself been out with a calf injury he sustained in the league curtain raiser against Athletic Bilbao, a game in which the Blaugrana fell to a shock defeat in the absence of his strike partner Messi.

His injury forced him to miss out on the Barça's subsequent 5-2 win over Real Betis and their 2-2 draw at Osasuna, but is now looking at a potential starting berth as the Blaugrana look to close the gap on runaway leaders Atletico Madrid - who are the only side in the division with a 100% record.

As confirmed on the club's official Twitter account, Suarez is now seemingly fit for the weekend's clash with Valencia, and could partner summer acquisition Antoine Griezmann up front in a two-man strike force.

Valverde may have been willing to risk playing Messi for their upcoming La Liga clash at the Camp Nou, but with Suarez returning it could provide extra days for the Argentine to recover, as key Champions League clashes are around the corner.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Three days after taking on their top-flight opponents, Barça travel to Germany to take on Borussia Dortmund in the first game of their new European campaign, and the added days of rest may allow Messi to return in time for the crucial fixture. Messi has hinted himself that he could return for that game in a recent interview.

Most recently, Valverde has been forced to deploy an unusual front three of Rafinha, Griezmann and youngster Carles Perez, which failed to pay dividends as the league champions fell to a disappointing draw away at Osasuna.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message