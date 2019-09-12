New Balance Prepared to 'Break the Bank' to Fend Off Nike's Interest in Liverpool Kit Rights

By 90Min
September 12, 2019

Kit manufacturer New Balance are prepared to "break the bank" to retain Liverpool's kit rights beyond this season, even though their current deal with the Reds expires next summer.

Liverpool currently have a deal in place which sees them pocket £45m a year since 2015, although that agreement has been largely to New Balance's benefit as the club have made record shirt sales over the last two years.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It had been speculated that Nike could take over as of next year in a record deal for any Premier League club, but French outlet Foot Mercato claim New Balance are prepared to "break the bank" to stay as Liverpool's kit manufacture beyond this season.

Nike's reported offer, which Liverpool were "on the verge" of signing last month, was speculated to be worth more than Manchester United's £750m-deal with adidas, with it suggested that i could exceed £1bn.

But Foot Mercato claim that New Balance 'can't afford' to lose Liverpool from their portfolio of clubs, especially if they want to establish themselves alongside Nike and adidas in the market.

Why an outlet from France would have the inside scoop on this story raises more than a few questions, but it's added that deals with the likes of Athletic Club, Celtic, Nantes, Lille and Porto wouldn't be enough for New Balance to become one of the major players in kit manufacturing.

As Nike still appear to be closest to securing Liverpool from the 2020/21 season onwards, New Balance are running out of time to improve on the reported £1bn offer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message