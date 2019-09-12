Raheem Sterling Set for Pepsi Endorsement Alongside Lionel Messi & Paul Pogba

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is set to appear in a Pepsi advert alongside Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba, with the England international's commercial value at the top end of professional football continuing to grow.

The 24-year-old has notably become a key target for Nike as they look to expand their reach in the game, with Sterling apparently the target of a £100m boot deal for the brand's Air Jordan range - something which was introduced at Paris Saint-Germain last season.

The gold standard for brand deals in football is still Pepsi, and The Telegraph claim that Sterling will appear in an advert for the soft drink company alongside Messi and Pogba ahead of the European Championships next summer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Pepsi have worked with countless stars in recent years ranging from Marcelo and Toni Kroos to Carli Lloyd and Robin van Persie, while one of their most memorable partnerships came with Barcelona legend Ronaldinho.

Sterling joining professional football's elite group of players hasn't happened by chance either as he's currently one of the most in-form players on the planet.

Aside from Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcácer, Sterling has scored more goals for club and country (eight) this season than any other player based in Europe, having scored twice during the international break with England.

His strikes during the international break have now seen Sterling reach double figures for the Three Lions, although six of his 10 goals with England have come during 2019 alone.

Sterling is also sitting second in the scoring charts in the Premier League, behind just City teammate Sergio Agüero and level on five goals with Norwich City's Teemu Pukki.