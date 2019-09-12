Verona vs Milan Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Newly promoted Hellas Verona host historic Italian giants Milan on Sunday in the upcoming round of Serie A matches.

Verona will be looking to build on their unbeaten start since getting promoted from Serie B. In their previous outing, they beat fellow top division newbies Lecce 1-0, which lifted them into seventh in the league table.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Milan, on the other hand, have had a slightly mixed start to the season. Having suffered a 1-0 defeat in their first match against Udinese, Milan then managed a good 1-0 home win against a stern Brescia side, placing them 13th.





It is worth mentioning I Rossoneri appointed Marco Giampaolo as their new head coach during the summer after Gennaro Gattuso stepped down from the position, having failed to qualify for the Champions League.





Qualification for the prestigious European competition will once again be the target for Milan this season. However, with Giampaolo having been in charge for only a matter of months, it will take some time for the players to get on board with his philosophies.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 15 September What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is It Played? Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 (UK) Referee? Gianluca Manganiello

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both teams' official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News

Verona's new central midfield loan signing Emmanuel Badu is still out with an illness and is yet to make his debut for the club. Left back Alessandro Crescenzi and highly experienced Brazilian-born midfielder Daniel Bessa are also both out with injury problems.

For Milan, new summer signing Theo Hernandez, who joined for €18m from Real Madrid, seems unlikely to recover from his capsular rupture but should be back for the following matches. Defender Mattia Caldara and midfielder Lucas Biglia are still injured and unavailable for selection.

Rossoneri's biggest signing this summer was 20-year-old Portuguese striker Rafael Leao, signed from Lille for €30m. He has only briefly featured in Milan's side this season, once coming off the bench.

However, he performed well for Portugal Under-21s during the international break, which should put him in the contention for a starting position.