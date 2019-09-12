This Weekend's 7 Must-Watch Games as Club Football Finally Returns

The early interlude brought rudely around by the international break is over as domestic hostilities resume across Europe this weekend.

It's already week five in the Premier League, and with some tasty looking fixtures coming up in England's top flight and across the rest of the continent's big leagues, there should be no shortage of big matches to keep us entertained.

With that in mind, here are seven fixtures you need to look out for this weekend from across the footballing calendar.

Saturday: Liverpool vs. Newcastle (Premier League)

A fixture steeped in dramatic history and epic drama, surely a 0-0 is out of the question - even if Newcastle fans would shake your hand for that right now.

A 4-0 drubbing at Anfield last December was proceeded by a comfortable 2-0 home win for the Reds the previous season. However, Liverpool needed a stoppage time header from Divock Origi to rescue them the last time these side's met in a closely fought match that ended 3-2 to Jurgen Klopp's title chasing side.

Heading into the 49th Premier League meeting between the sides, Liverpool will be looking to record their fifth straight win of the season. Steve Bruce's Newcastle will be looking to build on decidedly sturdier displays of late, as they have steadied the ship following a whirlwind summer.

Saturday: Barcelona vs. Valencia (La Liga)

Saturday's late clash between Barcelona and Valencia promises to be an interesting one. The two sides have made similar stuttering starts to their league campaigns and will be looking for a headline grabbing win to kick-start their respective seasons.

Barcelona were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw with Osasuna last time out, and they will be looking to bounce back this weekend.





Ernesto Valverde's men were held to back-to-back draws by Los Ches before losing to them in the final of the Copa del Rey last season. With Luis Suarez out and Lionel Messi still struggling with a thigh strain, Valencia may be well be looking to inflict more pain on their illustrious rivals on Saturday.

Saturday: RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

RB Leipzig are the early leaders in the Bundesliga, winning all three of their opening matches, scoring nine in these three. They will hope to continue that red hot streak of form against the reigning German champions on Saturday.

For their part Bayern have also made a strong start with only a 2-2 home draw with Hertha Berlin being the only blemish on their record thus far. The Bavarians are without Leon Goretzka for the game but will hoping to leapfrog their opponents at the top of the table this weekend.

Saturday: Manchester United vs. Leicester City (Premier League)

After another disappointing result away to Southampton, Manchester United will be looking for a much needed victory this weekend. It will not be easy though against an in-form Leicester City.





However, Brendan Rodgers will be looking for an improvement in his side's recent form against the Red Devils after they lost home and away to United last season, and are without a win in their last five league clashes against Saturday's opponents.

With two attack-minded managers in either technical area this could be something of a classic in the making.

Sunday: Monaco vs. Marseille (Ligue 1)

Two heavyweights of French football go toe-to-toe on Sunday as Monaco host Marseille in what promises to be an entertaining bout.

Monaco find themselves occupying an all too familiar spot in the bottom three of the Ligue 1 after their opening four matches. However, they have at least managed consecutive 2-2 draws, with former Leicester man Islam Slimani bagging a brace in their last match against Strasbourg.

Marseille come into this match looking for a third straight league win which would propel them up towards the top of the table. With a lot already riding on this match for both sides, it could get a little tasty on Sunday.

Saturday: Fiorentina vs. Juventus (Serie A)

Whenever the reigning Italian champions roll into town, it is never boring. However, Juventus fans will be hoping for a more straight-forward three points as they travel down to Fiorentina off the back of their last gasp 4-3 victory over Napoli.

La Vecchia Signora are still bedding in after a busy summer which brought a new manager and a conveyor belt of exciting new signings. They are much fancied against a Fiorentina side that is also in-flux after a summer of change.

Juventus won home and away last season against Saturday's opponents, however, Maurizio Sarri's men will need to be wary going into this fixture. They looked more than a tad vulnerable at the back in that aforementioned last outing, and it will not have gone unnoticed.

Saturday: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

Another top five clash to keep an eye on this weekend, sees two of the Bundesliga's great entertainers face off against one another on Saturday evening.

Dortmund did the double over Leverkusen last season and an aggregate score of 7-4 means you are virtually guaranteed goals in this one too. Jadon Sancho has been in electric form early on and should be buoyed going into Saturday's fixture after scoring his first goals for England against Kosovo last week.