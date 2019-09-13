Gary Neville Reveals Which Arsenal Player He Has Doubts About After North London Derby Error

Former Manchester United defender and prominent Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has revealed he has ongoing doubts about Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno's ability following his recent error in the north London derby against Tottenham.

The German shotstopper arrived at Arsenal last summer from Bayer Leverkusen, and after a slow start he established himself as the club's first choice goalkeeper ahead of Petr Cech, who went on to retire at the conclusion of the 2018/19 season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Even though his place in the side is firmly secured, Neville still has reservations about the 27-year-old's ability - particularly after his mistake allowed Tottenham to take an early lead at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month.





The former Manchester United, as a result, claims Arsenal's goalkeeping position is a weak area, and is one that falls comfortably below the level of their rivals.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, Neville said: "I thought there was good things from Arsenal in their defeat at Liverpool. I came out of it with a level of sympathy, thinking there was something there to build on. I haven't always been like that with Arsenal. Against Spurs, similarly, you talk about the threat, the intensity, good parts of the game but you still have to mention that they do look sloppy and rash at the back.





"We talked about the goalkeeper, Bernd Leno's mistake. I don't quite trust him. I don't think he's anywhere near the class of the other top goalkeepers we have in the Premier League. The two centre-backs, Sokratis and David Luiz, are rash.

Leno, meanwhile, was eager to defend himself in the wake of his error, claiming that he was happy with his response to the first half setback.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

"I couldn’t catch the ball completely and then I tried to get up but Eriksen scored, it was unlucky but that is the life of a goalkeeper," he said, as quoted by the Express. "For me, it was then like the team, I had to stand up. It is not a big problem just because we conceded a goal, I had to stay positive and I thought after that I did a very good job."

Arsenal return to action this weekend against Watford, where Leno is expected to retain his place in goal.