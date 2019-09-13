Injury Update on Paris Saint-Germain Stars Kylian Mbappe & Edinson Cavani Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Paris Saint-Germain are facing the prospect of a Champions League showdown with Real Madrid with a severely depleted squad next week, as the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler all remain doubts through injury.

The French champions have been mired with the injury crisis to end all injury crises at the start of the season, with their first choice front three of Mbappe, Cavani and Neymar among seven absentees for their trip to Metz before the international break - with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting having to step in as a starter.

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/GettyImages

Despite the circumstances, they have nonetheless been able to labour to three wins from their opening four matches, and had expected things to pick up for their return to action against Strasbourg this weekend.

AS report, however, that Mbappe is looking an increasing doubt for both that one and the subsequent clash with Madrid to kick off their Champions League campaign, having not recovered as anticipated from a hamstring injury.

Draxler is also out for both, with Cavani looking the most likely for a return to action against Madrid - although he too remains touch and go.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Neymar is back in the picture fitness-wise, and while could face Strasbourg, he is serving a European suspension for his social media transgressions in the wake of last season's meltdown defeat to Manchester United.

The absentees make what was already a trying tie look all the more difficult, as the Parisians look to make a statement about their Champions League ambitions against a team synonymous with recent European success - albeit one that has faltered somewhat with just one win from three so far this season.

David Ramos/GettyImages

It should make for an interesting clash, however, with two of the continent's heavyweights each looking to give themselves an early season momentum boost.