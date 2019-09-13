'Internal Debate' Growing at Barcelona Over Whether to Target Neymar or Kylian Mbappe

An internal debate is growing in the boardrooms of Barcelona about whether Kylian Mbappe or Neymar is the better choice for their next high-profile transfer.

La Blaugrana were heavily linked with the Brazilian throughout the summer's transfer window, submitting several bids after the player made it clear he wished to depart Paris Saint-Germain, but ultimately no move came off.



ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

And now, according to Mundo Deportivo, a debate is brewing behind closed doors regarding their next move in the transfer market, with the club's hierarchy still split over Neymar's viability.



It is understood that some of the executives that were none too keen on bringing the Brazilian back have turned their attention to PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who they deem a better option considering his greater goalscoring capabilities and youthful potential.

There is also a concern that, should the 27-year-old return to the Nou Camp, the same issues that plagued his first stint there - the divisions that he caused and the Brazilian cliques that he formed - would crop up once more.

All these anxieties were brought up throughout the summer, with some executives so ardent in their belief Neymar was not the right man they threatened to resign from their posts if the deal went through.

Of course, Lionel Messi's desire to bring Neymar back to Catalonia complicated things, especially with his subsequent statements questioning the club's effort in the pursuit.

However, there is a growing desire to bring in the 20-year-old French World Cup winner - who is undoubtedly the greatest emerging star in world football - over Neymar, who will be 28 by next summer.

Naturally, securing Mbappe is far easier said than done, and surely harder than sealing a deal for the Brazilian, especially with Real Madrid sniffing around, but a united board would certainly help.

